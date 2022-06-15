Delhi: MCDs invite suggestions from public for outreach programme

After the initial hiccups in their public outreach programme, the municipal corporations of Delhi (MCDs) have decided to tweak the model and it would now be compulsory to raise a ticket for every complaint and the officials have been asked to meet each person who comes to the offices rather than delegating it.

Under the ‘Jan Sunwaai’ (public hearing) campaign to solve the problems of citizens, 12 zonal deputy commissioners and two in the headquarters meet the public. The officials have to hold the hearings in their offices every Monday to Friday from 12 noon to 1 pm.

The civic body has decided that it will have a model where suggestions would also be part of the exercise along with complaints.

An MCD spokesperson said that a new provision would be added in the 311 application through which the complaints could be tracked. Also, the officials have been told that they have to meet people physically instead of delegating it. “In cases when they are busy due to an official appointment or visit, the person next in seniority would look after it,” he said.

The corporation has also released a phone number for receiving feedback from citizens regarding ‘Jan Sunwaai’ so that necessary improvements can be incorporated. “Citizens can share their experiences regarding Jan Sunwaai by calling the number or sending Whatsapp/SMS on 7290002581 issued by the Corporation.” A mail id is also being generated for the same.

Senior officials in the civic body said that the project is being overseen by Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Vinai Kumar Saxena.

Saxena had earlier said that additional commissioners and zonal deputy commissioners were instructed to be in the field before the office starts to inspect and ensure work is being done, and be present in the office later to meet people for an hour to redress their problems.

A senior official of the civic body said: “One of the major complaints of the people was that there is a lack of avenues through which people could complain. Even though applications existed not everyone was electronically aware. So there were demands for some mechanism to be devised through which one can personally interact.”

“Some problems are also recurring and some, in which two groups have different views; so in these cases, human interactions become important and could not be solved through machines,” said another official.