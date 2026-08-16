Delhi sanitation worker stabbed to death; AAP MLA seeks ‘encounter’ on killer

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A 28-year-old contractual employee of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) was allegedly stabbed to death early on Sunday morning while collecting garbage from houses in East Delhi’s Kalyanpuri.
According to the police, Anil Kumar was standing near a garbage van when the attacker approached and assaulted him with a knife.
The entire incident was captured on a 1.30-minute CCTV recording. The footage shows a man wearing a yellow T-shirt arriving and looking around before approaching Anil. He then grabs Anil by the collar and repeatedly stabs him before casually walking away. Two men are seen standing nearby and watching the attack, but they do not intervene.
A senior police officer said Anil was working as a helper on the garbage collection van. The van’s driver, who was nearby, immediately took Anil to a hospital in an e-rickshaw, where doctors declared him dead.
The officer said the attacker has been identified and is a private sanitation worker from the area.
“Prima facie, it appears to be a case of personal enmity, as the accused allegedly held a grudge against Anil and the driver for visiting his house in his absence. However, we are verifying the exact reason that triggered the murder,” the officer said.
#WATCH | Delhi: Following the incident of the sanitation worker, Anil Kumar, being stabbed to death in Kalyanpuri, DCP East Delhi Rajeev Kumar reaches the spot, while AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar sits on a protest inside the hospital premises. pic.twitter.com/ngJgKiOBW4
— ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2026
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After the incident, locals and Anil’s relatives gathered in the area and demanded immediate action against the attacker.
AAP MLA threatens to halt garbage collection work
AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar met Anil’s family at the hospital and protested on its premises demanding compensation for his family and a police “encounter” against the attacker. “The law-and-order situation in Delhi is out of control. A man who gets up early in the morning to collect garbage from your house has been killed like this. We demand compensation for the victim’s family and an encounter with the attacker,” he said.
The MLA also threatened to halt garbage collection work in Delhi. “Till the family gets justice, no sanitation worker will work, and no one will collect garbage in Delhi,” he said.
The police officer reached the hospital and tried to pacify Kumar and Anil’s relatives, assuring them that appropriate action would be taken against the attacker.
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