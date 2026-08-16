Delhi sanitation worker stabbed to death; AAP MLA seeks ‘encounter’ on killer

The stabbing of the MCD sanitation worker was captured on a 1.30-minute CCTV recording. (Screengrab)

A 28-year-old contractual employee of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) was allegedly stabbed to death early on Sunday morning while collecting garbage from houses in East Delhi’s Kalyanpuri.

According to the police, Anil Kumar was standing near a garbage van when the attacker approached and assaulted him with a knife.

The entire incident was captured on a 1.30-minute CCTV recording. The footage shows a man wearing a yellow T-shirt arriving and looking around before approaching Anil. He then grabs Anil by the collar and repeatedly stabs him before casually walking away. Two men are seen standing nearby and watching the attack, but they do not intervene.