Delhi: MCD teachers approach court to raise privacy concerns about mobile attendance app

Teachers of MCD schools have gone to court against the corporations’ requirement that they mark attendance through an app on their phones, alleging a potential breach of privacy.

Since last September, the municipal corporations have been directing their employees to download the ‘MCD Smart’ application to mark their daily attendance on it but the staff have been reluctant.

Earlier this month, both the north and south bodies issued fresh orders stating, “…it has been observed that very few officials have followed the directions and still a large number of officers have not downloaded the mobile app for marking their attendance,” and directing them to download the app in the next five days and that non-compliance will be “viewed seriously”.

The Nagar Nigam Shikshak Sangh has now approached the Delhi High Court against these orders with the submission that “there are major security concerns with the mobile application as the application might breach the security of the person who downloads it and it would have unrestricted access to confidential data apart from the GPS location”.

The teachers’ body has been protesting saying that being made to download and use the app on their phones would lead to security and privacy breaches and has been demanding that the municipal bodies provide them with official mobile phones to use the app.

The court has issued a notice to the corporations, asking them to file terms and conditions of the mobile application, “particularly relating to the privacy settings” before the next hearing.