Delhi: MCD suspends two assistant sanitary inspectors over dereliction of duties

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has suspended two assistant sanitary inspectors (ASIs) over dereliction of duties.

“Both ASIs were posted in the South Zone of the corporation. Official order in this regard has been issued and as per the order subsistence allowance admissible under rules shall be paid during the suspension period,” said a senior official of MCD.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi is taking various measures to ensure cleanliness in its jurisdiction and has said it will not tolerate any negligence in cleanliness work. MCD follows a zero-tolerance policy against irregularities in work or dereliction of duties, added the official.

Last month, Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Vinai Kumar Saxena had suspended six MCD officials for alleged “gross negligence”, “abusing official position” and receiving “illegal gratification”.

Following Saxena’s directions, the MCD commissioner had suspended six officials posted in the engineering and administrative departments — Superintendent Engineer A S Yadav, Administrative Officer Manish Kumar, Deputy Controller of Accounts Anju Bhutani, Zonal Inspector Vijay Kumar, Junior Engineer (Narela) Sankhya Mishra, and Assistant Engineer (Narela) Sriniwas.