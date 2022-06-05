scorecardresearch
Sunday, June 05, 2022
Delhi: MCD starts public hearings on all weekdays

The officials will have to hold the Jan Sunwaai in their offices every Monday to Friday from 12 pm to 1 pm.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
June 5, 2022 11:07:39 am
A centralised helpline number 155305 has been issued for the convenience of the citizens.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has launched a public hearing campaign to solve the problems of citizens under which the additional commissioner (Headquarters) and all zonal deputy commissioners of the civic body will meet people in their offices.

The officials will have to hold the Jan Sunwaai in their offices every Monday to Friday from 12 pm to 1 pm, said a senior official of the MCD. He said that the MCD receives complaints from citizens and employees about various issues and works through online and offline mediums. “Citizens and employees keep coming to the headquarters and zonal offices of the corporation for redressal of their grievances and problems. For the convenience of the citizens and employees, the corporation has decided to conduct the public hearing every day,” added the official.

“In this context, citizens will be made aware through various means of communication. Apart from this, citizens can also register their complaints through the corporation’s 311 app and get them resolved. Citizens can also register their complaints through the telephone numbers and e-mails of the concerned officials. A centralised helpline number 155305 has also been issued for the convenience of the citizens,” he said.

