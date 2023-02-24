scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 24, 2023
Delhi MCD Election Live Updates: MCD House to reconvene for Standing Committee polls at 10 am

Delhi MCD Election Live Updates, 24 February: On Wednesday, the House descended into complete pandemonium, as AAP and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillors exchanged blows, and at one point even resorted to flinging water bottles, fruit and ballot boxes at one another -- giving way to over a dozen adjournments.

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | February 24, 2023 07:27 IST
First three attempts at electing the Mayor were thwarted because of ruckus in the MCD House. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Delhi MCD Election Live Updates, 24 February: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi House is set to reconvene at 10 am today to elect six members of its apex decision-making Standing Committee. But if the last two days of proceedings are anything to go by, chances of a smooth election are bleak. The Standing Committee polls began on Wednesday evening, hours after Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Shelly Oberoi was elected the new Mayor of Delhi. The House descended into complete pandemonium, as AAP and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillors exchanged blows, and at one point even resorted to flinging water bottles, fruit and ballot boxes at one another — giving way to over a dozen adjournments. On Thursday morning, as sloganeering, altercations and full-fledged fist fights broke out in the House, the election was stalled and the House was adjourned for the day.

The BJP and AAP traded barbs on Thursday and accused each other of not following due procedure in the last of the three internal polls to the civic body on Wednesday. At the core of the tussle, the BJP alleged, was allowing those who had voting rights in these elections to carry mobile phones and pens into the polling chamber after prohibiting the same during the mayoral and deputy mayoral elections. Oberoi, however, refused their demand for a fresh election and said that they were all “respected councillors and can keep their mobile phones with them.”

So, why do the Standing Committee polls matter? While the mayor is the nominal head of the civic body, it is the Standing Committee which has executive powers. While six members of this committee are to be elected in the House, the remaining 12 will be elected by Ward Committees later.

Live Blog

delhi mcd chaos, indian express Things took a turn for the worse when the Standing Committee election began around 6:30 pm. (Express Photo)

Municipal Commotion of Delhi resumes today

Chances of smooth elections for six members of the MCD’s Standing Committee on Friday morning are bleak, with Wednesday’s night-long fracas in the House expected to cast a long shadow on yet another day’s proceedings.

The Delhi BJP on Thursday wrote to the civic body demanding that video footage of the entire meeting be kept in safe custody.

In a letter to the MCD Commissioner, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor demanded that the video recording of the house after 6 pm on Wednesday be ‘kept in safe custody’ so that appropriate action can be taken against AAP councillor Devendra Kumar. BJP has alleged that Kumar slapped BJP councillor Pramod Gupta during the ruckus in the House last evening. “On the one hand, saving the video recording is important to prove violence by AAP councillors while on the other hand, it will also prove how the new Mayor, Shelly Oberoi, repeatedly adjourned the House but did not abide by a time limit of the adjournment,” Kapoor said.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) pick Shelly Oberoi was elected as Delhi Mayor Wednesday, more than two months after the party won the MCD polls in December. While her election is a significant win for the ruling AAP, the party is now faced with the far daunting task of getting an upper hand in the Standing Committee.

While the mayor is the nominal head of the civic body, it is the Standing Committee which has executive powers. A mayor’s powers are limited to calling special meetings of the House, declaring quorum for the House to convene sittings, and disqualifying members if they do not furnish details of their assets.

Powers to grant financial approval to projects, discussions related to and the finalisation of policies to be implemented, appoint sub-committees (on issues such as education, environment, parking etc) and form regulations are under the ambit of the Standing Committee, which has 18 members.

Aam Aadmi Party’s Shelly Oberoi was elected as Municipal Corporation of Delhi Mayor on Wednesday. She won the election, which was held in the MCD House meeting, with 150 votes, against 116 for BJP’s Rekha Gupta.

After results were declared, Oberoi took over from presiding officer, BJP’s Satya Sharma, and will now preside over the elections for Deputy Mayor and six members of the Standing Committee.

A former visiting assistant professor at Delhi University and a first-time councillor, 39-year-old Oberoi contested the elections from former Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta’s home turf of East Patel Nagar and defeated the candidate from there, Deepali Kumar, by 269 votes. BJP has had a stronghold in the area so far.

First published on: 24-02-2023 at 07:27 IST
