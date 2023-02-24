Delhi MCD Election Live Updates: MCD House to reconvene for Standing Committee polls at 10 am

Delhi MCD Election Live Updates, 24 February: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi House is set to reconvene at 10 am today to elect six members of its apex decision-making Standing Committee. But if the last two days of proceedings are anything to go by, chances of a smooth election are bleak. The Standing Committee polls began on Wednesday evening, hours after Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Shelly Oberoi was elected the new Mayor of Delhi. The House descended into complete pandemonium, as AAP and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillors exchanged blows, and at one point even resorted to flinging water bottles, fruit and ballot boxes at one another — giving way to over a dozen adjournments. On Thursday morning, as sloganeering, altercations and full-fledged fist fights broke out in the House, the election was stalled and the House was adjourned for the day.

The BJP and AAP traded barbs on Thursday and accused each other of not following due procedure in the last of the three internal polls to the civic body on Wednesday. At the core of the tussle, the BJP alleged, was allowing those who had voting rights in these elections to carry mobile phones and pens into the polling chamber after prohibiting the same during the mayoral and deputy mayoral elections. Oberoi, however, refused their demand for a fresh election and said that they were all “respected councillors and can keep their mobile phones with them.”

So, why do the Standing Committee polls matter? While the mayor is the nominal head of the civic body, it is the Standing Committee which has executive powers. While six members of this committee are to be elected in the House, the remaining 12 will be elected by Ward Committees later.