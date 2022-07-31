scorecardresearch
Sunday, July 31, 2022

Delhi: MCD schools to join ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign marking Independence Day

Municipal Corporation of Delhi's (MCD) education department is organising various activities in its schools to inculcate the virtue of patriotism amongst students, said a senior MCD official.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
July 31, 2022 1:16:48 pm
The national flag will be unfurled in municipal schools on August 15 at 8 am and zonal officials will have to be present in the schools. (Twitter/File)

The students of all 1,530 municipal schools in Delhi will take part in the Centre’s ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign from August 13-15 as part of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, officials said on Saturday.

“Today’s kids are tomorrow’s future and to signify these lines, Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s (MCD) education department is organising various activities in its schools to inculcate the virtue of patriotism amongst students,” said a senior MCD official.

Municipal schools are organising various activities like fireless cooking, making tricolour-themed dishes like salad sandwiches, patriotic songs, poster making, kite making, tree plantation, poem recitation, making scrapbooks of pictures of freedom fighters, quiz competition, tricolour flag-making, said the civic body.

“All municipal schools will organise craft activities on August 10 in which teachers and students will make miniature national flag-themed lapel pins. These lapel pins will be worn by teachers, students and their parents. All schools will organise Prabhatpheris in adjoining areas which will colour the whole area in the colours of Independence Day celebrations,” said the MCD in a press statement.

The national flag will be unfurled in municipal schools on August 15 at 8 am and zonal officials will have to be present in the schools.

“The schools are organising a series of activities celebrating Independence Day under the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign which will leave a lasting impression in the minds of students. This will transform them into responsible citizens and they will be able to contribute to nation-building, said the MCD.

