‘Will pass an order to stop salary of senior MCD officers’: HC slams civic body for failing to pay teachers

The Delhi High Court Wednesday slammed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) for failing to pay salaries to teachers working at its schools, and warned that it will pass an order “for stoppage of salary of all senior officers of the department until their salaries are paid”.

A petition before the court stated that around 5,000 teachers working in as many as 365 primary schools of the erstwhile East Delhi Municipal Corporation have not been paid salaries since February. The salary up to January was only released on June 22, the court was told Wednesday.

“Why are you not paying the salary? They are your employees or not? This is something very strange that you have not paid salary for past five months. They are teachers,” the division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad asked the MCD.

“Who heads the Corporation? We will pass an order for stoppage of salary of all senior officers of the department until their salaries are paid. These officers get salaries in time and these poor teachers are not getting salaries. It is very unfortunate,” continued the court.

The court asked the counsel representing the MCD to make a statement about whether the commissioner and corporators are receiving salary. Submitting that the corporation is equally aggrieved, the counsel said the reason for non-payment of funds is the deficiency of funds and even grade-A officers have not been paid since January. The matter has been adjourned for hearing on July 22.

“The respondent shall make all possible endeavour for release of salaries to its employees/teachers,” said the court.

In the petition filed by Satendra Kumar Nagar and others, through advocate Ashok Aggarwal, it has been argued that inaction on part of the erstwhile EDMC is in violation of the fundamental right to livelihood. “They (teachers) are unable to pay their children school fees, EMI, run their kitchen etc,” alleges the plea.