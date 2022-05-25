Delhi: MCD releases salary, pension for one month

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has released one month’s salary and pension to all its employees and pensioners.

“The MCD has released one month’s salary to its employees. Additionally, the civic agency has also released one month’s pension to its pensioners. The corporation has made a fund of Rs 432.84 crore available for this purpose,” said a senior MCD official.

The salary of around three months was due to the employees of the civic body. Despite financial constraints, the corporation aims to release the outstanding salaries and pension, the official said.

The unified MCD formally came into existence on Sunday, with IAS officers Ashwani Kumar and Gyanesh Bharti assuming charge as the new civic body’s special officer and commissioner, respectively.

The Aam Aadmi Party took on the MCD soon after its merger, saying it has repeatedly failed to pay salaries to its employees.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Meanwhile, teachers of municipal corporation schools have threatened a protest before the BJP headquarters in central Delhi on Thursday if their pending salaries are not paid.

The MCD was trifurcated in 2012 during Congress leader Sheila Dikshit’s tenure as chief minister. It is now reunified by merging North, South and East municipal corporations.