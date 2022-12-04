Delhi MCD polls: What Delhiites had to say after casting their votes

On Sunday, Delhiites queued up outside the polling booths to exercise their franchise as elaborate arrangements were made for the high-stakes MCD election. Polls for the 250 MCD wards kicked off at 8 am and continued till 5.30 pm. The votes would be counted on December 7 and the results will be announced on the same day.

This was the first election after the MCD was reunified earlier this year. While the AAP is aiming for greater control, the BJP is looking to extend its reign and the Congress hoping to regain some lost ground.

Here’s what Delhiites had to say after casting their votes:

🔴 Suchitra Dudhaney, Ramesh Dhudhaney and Neena Sharma, three senior citizens from Preet Vihar, say that the present candidate from their ward has not fulfilled her promises. “Cleanliness is not enough and lights on the streets were installed only when elections came close,” they said.

🔴 Gopal Krishan (61), a resident of Begumpur in Malviya Nagar, said: “I want change this time. We have not seen our councillor for the last five year. During elections, we have just had people saying that long-standing issues regarding sewerage and roads will be addressed and then they disappeared. There is a lot of corruption that we are experiencing.”

🔴 Nisar Ahmed (55), who voted in Jafrabad in northeast Delhi and runs a local business, said: “Saaf safai nahi hoti hain. The area is very dirty. The drains are not being cleaned and are overflowing. The previous councillors have not done what they should have.”

🔴 Sayyad Mohd Taha (33), a local businessman from Batla House, wants to see action taken on encroachment. “We need to take action on encroachment as it creates problems like cleanliness. It also blocks access to the roads,” he added.

🔴 Prem Kumar Khullar (90), of Pancheel Park, said: “It is MCD polls but my vote is based on national issues and importance… This is the first ever well-developed government school with good infra… I am impressed but I remember the AAP government promised to clean Yamuna in 2015 but it has done nothing… There is always a blame game… These are some of the issues I voted on.”

🔴 Arun Bedi (57), a businessman from Amar colony, said: “Our past councillor Abhishek Dutt from the Congress showed us how a good councillor should work. He got lights put in all the roads, all the lanes and was always welcoming. Whoever comes now should be a local person and should work. I won’t be looking to Modiji or the MLA for fixing the drain.”