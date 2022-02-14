To hold candidates accountable in MCD polls, resident welfare bodies to seek written assurances, public meetings

With municipal corporation elections nearing, resident welfare associations (RWAs) in Delhi have begun to raise their voice on issues such as sanitation, waterlogging, beautification of parks, mobile tower installations, health dispensaries that they want the candidates to address once elected to power.

From written assurances to sessions with the public to recorded videos and invoking laws are all part of the resident bodies’ plans to hold candidates accountable.

The elections for the three corporations of Delhi — East, South and North — are scheduled for April. Presently Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rules all three civic bodies.

Several localities in East Delhi, including Krishna Nagar and Laxmi Nagar, have been notorious for waterlogging during rainy seasons and there has been no solution to this issue for decades.

BS Vohra, who heads the East Delhi Resident Welfare Association’s joint front, a conglomerate of around a hundred RWAs of East Delhi, said: “We have decided to demand a written undertaking from all the candidates for the MCD elections that if they win, they will improve the entire drainage mechanism of our area so that there is no waterlogging and no sewer backflow in the next monsoon. If we don’t get any such written undertaking from a candidate, we won’t vote for that candidate. Hopefully, other RWAs will soon follow this in their areas.”

“It will be difficult for them (the candidates) to backtrack and if they do, the written material would be circulated among people and next time people would not support them,” he added.

Saurabh Gandhi, general secretary of United Residents of Delhi (URD), a conglomerate of more than 1,000 small RWAs across Delhi, said that the association would hold sessions with candidates in around 40 wards in areas like Rohini, Bawana, Rohtas Nagar, and Yamuna Vihar, where they want to set the agenda and blueprint for candidates.

He said that these sessions would help people choose their representatives. Since these sessions are video recorded by people, it would make the candidates responsible, he added.

“If they (the candidates) do not come for these sessions, it automatically goes against them because people would doubt their seriousness if they are not interested in facing the public,” Gandhi said.

Convener of Seva City campaign, a conglomerate of around hundreds of RWAs and federations, and resident of Greater Kailash-1, Rajeev Kakaria said that he would push for a municipal liability act to be implemented so that if there is any damage to people or their property due to lapses by the corporation officials, they should be compensated and penal action should be taken against the offenders.

He said that the poll manifestos should be binding on politicians and if they are not fulfilled, there should be a mechanism to tell people that a political party has not acted on its manifestos. He added that the resident associations are sick of the multiplicity of agencies.

“Elections themselves are not going to solve problems… We are also planning an affidavit from the people contesting in the area,” Kakaria said.