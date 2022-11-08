scorecardresearch
Delhi MCD polls: Nearly 3 lakh posters, banners removed in 2 days since model code came into effect

This will be the first civic polls since the three MCDs – South, North and East – were reunified earlier this year. Elections will be held in 250 wards across Delhi on December 4.

Nearly 3 lakh posters, banners and hoardings have been removed from across Delhi in just two days since the Model of Code of Conduct came into effect ahead of the much-awaited polls to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), data shows.

According to data shared by the State Election Commission, a total of 1,20,515 posters, banners and other materials were removed on November 6, while till November 7 as many as 2,91,996 posters and other materials were taken down from walls of public places, traffic signals and other spots.

Of these, as many as 1,01,987 were posters, 78,190 were hoardings, 18,367 banners and 21,372 small boards, said officials, adding that the highest number of posters and other materials were removed from the Shahdara South zone followed by the Central zone.

This will be the first civic polls since the three MCDs – South, North and East – were reunified earlier this year. Elections will be held in 250 wards across Delhi on December 4. The counting of votes will be on December 7. The model code of conduct came into effect on Friday, while filing of nominations began Monday.

