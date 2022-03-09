Announcement of Delhi MCD poll dates deferred, ‘Centre working to unify the 3 civic bodies’

The State Election Commission on Wednesday postponed the announcement of dates for the municipal polls in Delhi, with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia alleging that it was being done “at the behest of the Centre.”

Sources said a simultaneous move was afoot to unify the three corporations — South, East and North — by the Centre.

“This is an unfortunate day in the country’s democracy and this is happening for the first time in the history of our country’s independence. It is the EC’s responsibility to conduct fair and timely elections but it has denied setting dates for the MCD elections at the behest of the BJP-led Central government. Today, the EC had called all members of the media for a press conference at 5 pm to declare dates for the MCD elections. But before this, the Central government pressured them and they held back and stopped themselves. This is very dangerous for democracy,” he said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday tweeted that the municipal polls in Delhi have been deferred as the BJP has “accepted defeat” and is “running away”.

“BJP has run away. They got the MCD polls postponed and have admitted defeat. The people of Delhi are very angry. They are asking how they have the gall to postpone elections. They they will make them (BJP) lost their deposits. Out survey says we are winning 250 out of 272 seats. Now we will get more than 260. But the Election Commission should not have succumbed to pressure from BJP,” Kejriwal tweeted.

According to sources in the Delhi government, the Centre has been working on unifying the three municipal corporations in the city. The declaration of the MCD polls has been pushed forward to accommodate this announcement, sources say.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana said the BJP is never afraid of elections. “We are always ready for election; be it today, tomorrow, whenever it is, we will win. Now it is for the Election Commission to decide when to conduct it. But it is also true that today, the reason for the plight of all the three corporations is because of Arvind Kejriwal’s step-motherly behavior towards MCDs by not giving funds.”