Nitin Gadkari holds roadshows in Delhi’s Amar Colony as BJP bets on central leaders

Union minister Nitin Gadkari held three roadshows in the capital Wednesday ahead of the MCD polls. Speaking at a public meeting in Lajpat Nagar earlier in the day, he hit out at the AAP: “Despite thousands of crores disbursed from the Centre to the Arvind Kejriwal-led government to clean the Yamuna, the government could not clean the river. It is getting dirtier day by day.”

He further spoke about development work done by the Centre: “Not only has a network of roads been laid in India, the Centre has also reduced distance between different cities and Delhi — be it Delhi to Dehradun, Mumbai or Katra. Traffic snarls and pollution are major problems in Delhi. To solve this, the union transport department is spending Rs 60,000 crore. Work worth Rs 1,60,000 crore is also being carried out across Delhi which also includes the construction of four new greenfield expressways. The people of Delhi know BJP is the symbol of development and they will vote for us in the MCD polls.”

In the evening, along with BJP’s New Delhi MP Meenakshi Lekhi, the union minister campaigned for Amar Colony ward candidate Sharad Kapoor, through the congested lanes of Amar Colony, Dayanand Colony, C-block market. The two colonies and parts of Lajpat Nagar are Punjabi-dominated areas. Earlier, the ward was under Andrews Ganj ward.

Mamta Chopra, a resident of A-Block, Amar Colony, said: “I have lived here for the last 17 years. The Congress councillor had addressed the issues of residents, but more needs to be done… Clean water supply is a major issue in the area.”

Shahid Iqbal, who runs a mobile repair shop, rued, “This roadshow is just to get votes. Neither AAP nor the BJP do any work for the people, they just keep blaming each other. I have lived here for the last 10 years and nothing has changed — the roads are in poor shape, there are lanes where women cannot walk alone due to lack of streetlights…”

In the run-up to the polls, through 31 roadshows, the BJP has rallied chief ministers, national president JP Nadda, and union ministers for a massive show of strength.