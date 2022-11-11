10 guarantees for Delhi and an attack on BJP: Arvind Kejriwal in MCD poll mode

Making Delhi clean and clearing the three landfills in the city were right at the top of the Aam Aadmi Party’s list of 10 “guarantees” that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Friday ahead of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls.

“These are 10 guarantees. Last time, the guarantees we gave, we are working on, and some were fulfilled. We will fulfil these 10 before the next elections,” he said.

“The first guarantee is to beautify Delhi, make it clean and beautiful. The three landfills will be removed. I would like to promise the people of Delhi that no new landfill site will be made in Delhi. We will bring global experts and like how they are dealing with waste, we will deal with waste. The roads will be cleaned,” he said.

The second guarantee is for a corruption-free MCD. “The process to get building plans approved will be made easier. A scheme will be made to regularise small building violations so that people do not have to deal with blackmailing,” Kejriwal said.

The third guarantee is a solution to the problem of parking and the fourth is dealing with the issue of stray animals. The fifth guarantee is to improve roads, the sixth to improve MCD schools and hospitals and the seventh to improve parks and turn Delhi into a city of parks, Kejriwal said. The eighth guarantee is to make temporary workers permanent and ensure regular salaries, the ninth is to make clean vending zones for street vendors and the tenth is to free traders of ‘inspector raj’ and provide licences to them online.

Kejriwal was flanked by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Environment Minister Gopal Rai when he made the announcements on Friday.

“The people have been cheated for the past 15 years. What we say, we do. We do not break these guarantees. Other parties bring out a vachan patra and do not work on it for five years. Then they come out with a sankalp patra…the day the election results are announced these parties tear up their manifesto,” Kejriwal said.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai releases the party manifesto ahead of upcoming MCD polls, during a press conference, in New Delhi, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.

Kejriwal also listed what he said were the BJP’s unfulfilled promises in the MCD. “They promised a lot of things last time. They said Kejriwal does not give the MCD money. They said we will not ask Kejriwal for money, we will bring funds from the Centre. The central government has not given a single paisa to the MCD. We have given a lot of money to them,” he said.

“They said the roads will be improved; they have not improved a single road. They said Delhi will be free of garbage; the city is full of garbage. They said they will clear the three mountains of garbage. Now their leaders are saying there are mountains of garbage in other cities also. Where are these mountains in London, Paris, Tokyo, New York? They said they will clean markets; they have not done that. They said they will end corruption but they have admitted that their councillors are corrupt, but took no action,” Kejriwal said.

“Instead, they (the BJP) have done everything to stop the work of the Delhi government. They stopped yoga classes,” he added.

“I would like to appeal to the people of Delhi to vote for those who do work, not stop it. Vote for those who make schools, not those who give gaalis and fight,” Kejriwal said.