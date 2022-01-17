Run up to MCD polls slated for April: AIMIM to contest 70 seats, BSP to fight most wards

After an unsuccessful bid to win any seats in the 2017 MCD polls, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is set to contest around 70 seats this time and focus on areas with a sizeable Muslim and Dalit population. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), which had won three seats in the last election, will also be fighting the polls from most seats.

The civic body elections are scheduled in April for 272 wards (104 each in North and South MCD and 64 in East).

AIMIM Delhi state president Kaleemul Hafeez said the party has conducted a ward-wise survey and decided that its main thrust would be on 30 seats under the East MCD, over 20 in the North Corporation, and 15 in South MCD areas.

The party, based primarily in Telangana and headed by Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, had contested nine seats in 2017 but could not open its account. After successful ventures in the Maharashtra, Gujarat and Karnataka local bodies polls, the party is now hoping to expand its footprint in Delhi.

Hafeez said the party’s main poll plank will be how unauthorised colonies, jhuggi clusters, and Old Delhi areas where a majority of Muslim and Dalits live have been ignored on all parameters of development — whether it is opening health centres, quality schools, or sanitation.

“Muslims have been denied both hissedari (share) and bhagidari (participation) by the current political parties, AAP and BJP, ruling Delhi,” he said.

The BJP has been ruling the MCDs since 2012, while AAP has been in power in the government for three consecutive terms.

Hafeez said besides this, the Northeast Delhi riots will be another point that the party will raise: “Whether it was the riots, or the treatment meted out to the community during the Tablighi Jamaat incident, Muslims are pained by the attitude of political parties with regard to them.”

Meanwhile, BSP in-charge in Delhi, C P Singh, said the party will work on poll exercises once the Election Commission decides the status of wards that are under the reserved category.

The party is currently ranked fourth in the civic body after the BJP, AAP, and Congress. In the 2017 polls, the Mayawati-led party had won two wards in East Delhi, Gharoli and Seelampur, and one in North Delhi, Rohini C, out of more than 200 seats it contested.