Friday, Nov 11, 2022

Old hands find mention in AAP’s first list for MCD polls

The list of candidates was finalised in a meeting of the political affairs committee (PAC) chaired by AAP national convenor and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal following a meeting earlier in the day.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai releases the party manifesto ahead of upcoming MCD polls, during a press conference, in New Delhi, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. (PTI Photo)

The Aam Aadmi Party announced a list of 134 candidates for the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections, scheduled on December 4. A total of 250 wards are being contested, and the second list of candidates is likely to be announced on Saturday, said party members.

The party has also launched a list of 30 star campaigners.

As per the Statement issued by AAP, the party has given tickets to 90% old party workers, “who have been working for public interest at the grassroots level for years”.

The party conducted surveys and took feedback from locals before selecting and giving tickets to the candidates, the statement read. “More than 20,000 party workers had applied to contest the MCD elections on AAP’s ticket,” it said.

The PAC meeting was also attended by Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and state convenor Gopal Rai, among other senior members. The party’s preparations for the MCD elections, as well as the political atmosphere of Delhi, was discussed at length during the meeting. There was also a discussion over the party’s surveys and election data in regard to finalisation of the lists of candidates for the elections.

Earlier in the day, Delhi CM launched 10 guarantees for the upcoming polls. The MCD polls will be held on December 4 and the results will be declared on December 7. The last date of nomination filing is Monday.

First published on: 11-11-2022 at 10:32:17 pm
