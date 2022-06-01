Delhi: MCD wants to plant 85,000 trees, develop 20 ‘mini forests’

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has set for itself a target of planting around 85,000 trees and 5,20,000 shrubs and ornamental plants this year to fight the menace of air pollution and minimise the adverse effects of global warming, it said in a press statement.

“To achieve the goal, the civic agency has identified parks, regional offices, corporation schools, dispensaries, roadsides, community centres, etc where trees, saplings and shrubs will be planted. These ‘mini-forests’ have been developed at places like C-2 block Keshav Puram, park in front of fire station along Shankar Road, park of Azadpur vegetable market,” said a senior South MCD official.

This year, ‘mini forests’ will be developed at 20 locations like P U Block Pitampura, KL Sharma Park Paschim Vihar, PHC Narela, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Park Outram Lane, Yamuna Vihar, Sunder Nagri, Nand Nagri, he said.

At a time, when citizens are reeling under pollution and excessive heat, tree plantation drives carried out by the civic body will be effective up to an extent in solving this problem in near future, he said.