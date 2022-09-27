scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 27, 2022

Delhi: MCD to organise free anti-rabies vaccination camp for dogs on World Rabies Day

Several dog-bite cases have been reported in the last few weeks in Noida, Ghaziabad and other parts of the national capital region.

A senior MCD official said the free of cost vaccination campaign is being organised by the MCD's veterinary services department in collaboration with the animal husbandry department of the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD). (File photo)

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will Wednesday organise a free anti-rabies vaccination camp for pet and stray dogs on occasion of the World Rabies Day.

A senior MCD official said the free of cost vaccination campaign is being organised by the MCD’s veterinary services department in collaboration with the animal husbandry department of the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD).

“The Municipal Corporation of Delhi requests all pet dog owners and animal lovers to bring their dogs in the vaccination camp. This step will be helpful in controlling the incidents of rabies in Delhi,” he added.

The locations for the free anti-rabies vaccination camp are Pocket A-3 Mayur Vihar, Community Centre Malviya Nagar, Veterinary Hospital Nangli, Sector-17 Dwarka and DC Chowk Sector 9/13 Rohini.

First published on: 27-09-2022 at 09:56:51 am
