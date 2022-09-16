In the absence of councillors, MCD starts attaching tax defaulters’ properties

With MCD being controlled by bureaucrats since the term of the councillors came to an end in May, and elections being deferred, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has tightened the noose around property tax defaulters in the city.

The MCD has attached 210 properties since unification of erstwhile three corporations of Delhi for not paying property tax to the tune of Rs. 37.12 Crore, according to data.

“MCD gave various opportunities to property tax defaulters to clear their outstanding tax but the defaulters have not shown any willingness to clear their dues,” said a senior official.

MCD has issued demand notices as well as show cause notices to the defaulters.

The corporation has till now recovered nearly Rs 4.25 Crore and also attached bank accounts of 89 property tax defaulters.

Sources in the corporation say that in the absence of a political wing, bureaucrats have got the space to take non populist measures, which was difficult in the presence of councillors.

In the coming days, the corporation is planning to widen its tax net, under which it will levy taxes in unauthorized colonies and villages as well. Thereafter, it is also going to ensure that waste segregation is properly implemented, officials said.

“Property taxes have not been increased for decades, even though people’s earnings from rented properties increased a hundred times. If the corporation is ensuring the cleanliness of an area, parks are maintained, pruning is done, then why shouldn’t property tax be paid, which is nominal,” said a senior official of MCD.

LG V K Saxena already hinted that there will be a rebate offered in property taxes to those societies and RWAs that ensure waste segregation, decentralized processing, recycling and reuse.

Amnesty schemes to help defaulters

Senior civic body officers said that action against defaulters would be intensified in the coming days and it was best if they availed themselves of the amnesty schemes.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) recently rolled out a new amnesty scheme in order to provide relief to the residents of unauthorised colonies, unauthorised regularised colonies, Lal Dora, Extended Lal Dora, and Extended Abadi of villages and properties allotted to Kashmiri migrants.

The MCD said that as per the amnesty scheme, taxpayers of residential properties in these colonies and areas are required to pay the property tax dues (only principal amount) for financial years 2021-22 and 2022-23 and after this payment, all outstanding property tax dues prior to 2021-22 shall be waived off.

The taxpayer can apply via the official website of the civic body, http://www.mcdonline.nic.in, to avail the benefit of the scheme, which has become operational from September 15.