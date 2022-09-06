Delhi: MCD imposes fines over mosquito breeding, collects Rs 23 lakh from households

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has intensified its action against the prevention of mosquito breeding in the Capital and collected Rs 23,28,700 as administrative charges from over 10,000 houses.

“The MCD has taken legal enforcement for the prevention of mosquito breeding as per provision under malaria bylaws of the DMC Act. The MCD has issued 77,538 legal notices and filed 26,320 prosecutions or challans. The MCD has imposed administrative charges on 10,438 house building owners and Rs 23,28,700 have been collected as administrative charge,” said the civic body in a press statement.

The MCD has constituted a task force and inter-sectoral meetings are being conducted regularly in all the zones involving major stakeholders. As many as 26 such meetings have been conducted so far and re-orientation training for nodal teachers has also been done, it added.

Dengue is a mosquito-borne disease which is transmitted by the bite of Aedes mosquitoes which breeds in the stored water in drums, coolers, empty tin boxes, tyres, flower pots, overhead tanks, and construction sites among others.

Dengue is an endemic disease in Delhi and prevention of mosquito breeding is the mainstay of its control. The environmental conditions during the monsoon season become very conducive due to intermittent rains, high humidity, and optimum temperature for the growth of Aedes mosquitoes, said a senior official of MCD.

As many as 92 dengue cases have been reported from areas under the MCD’s jurisdiction out of the 244 cases reported across Delhi by September 3, 2022. The number of cases is slightly more this year—72 in 2021 by this time—due to mandatory reporting by all Delhi hospitals since the disease has been made notifiable, the official said.

The MCD is taking all the known control steps like public awareness, anti-mosquito measures, and legal measures, and sought the involvement of inter-sectoral departments like the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), Irrigation and Flood Control Department, Public Works Department (PWD), Central Public Works Department (CPWD), Indian Railways, the Horticulture Department, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), the police, education department and government offices in Delhi, he added.

The official also said as part of its awareness drives, 4,60,800 stickers have been pasted, 3722 banners displayed, 4872 polyfoam charts displayed, and bulk SMSs have been sent on breeding prevention to 15 lakh mobile phones.

Beat-wise field areas have been allotted to all the DBCs to impart health education followed by house checking for breeding detection and destruction, he added.