scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022

Delhi: MCD imposes fines over mosquito breeding, collects Rs 23 lakh from households

The MCD has constituted a task force and inter-sectoral meetings are being conducted regularly in all the zones involving major stakeholders. As many as 26 such meetings have been conducted so far and re-orientation training for nodal teachers has also been done, it added.

The MCD has constituted a task force and inter-sectoral meetings are being conducted regularly in all the zones involving major stakeholders. As many as 26 such meetings have been conducted so far and re-orientation training for nodal teachers has also been done, it added.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has intensified its action against the prevention of mosquito breeding in the Capital and collected Rs 23,28,700 as administrative charges from over 10,000 houses.

“The MCD has taken legal enforcement for the prevention of mosquito breeding as per provision under malaria bylaws of the DMC Act. The MCD has issued 77,538 legal notices and filed 26,320 prosecutions or challans. The MCD has imposed administrative charges on 10,438 house building owners and Rs 23,28,700 have been collected as administrative charge,” said the civic body in a press statement.

The MCD has constituted a task force and inter-sectoral meetings are being conducted regularly in all the zones involving major stakeholders. As many as 26 such meetings have been conducted so far and re-orientation training for nodal teachers has also been done, it added.

Dengue is a mosquito-borne disease which is transmitted by the bite of Aedes mosquitoes which breeds in the stored water in drums, coolers, empty tin boxes, tyres, flower pots, overhead tanks, and construction sites among others.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘My Dear Comrade’ Vijayan to ‘my brother’ Rahul t...Premium
‘My Dear Comrade’ Vijayan to ‘my brother’ Rahul t...
As UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss faces hard times and Boris Johnson’s ghostPremium
As UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss faces hard times and Boris Johnson’s ghost
GoM meet: Views diverge on tax valuation mechanism, rate tweaksPremium
GoM meet: Views diverge on tax valuation mechanism, rate tweaks
Cyrus Mistry crash: Speed, driver fatigue possible factors; accident site...Premium
Cyrus Mistry crash: Speed, driver fatigue possible factors; accident site...

Dengue is an endemic disease in Delhi and prevention of mosquito breeding is the mainstay of its control. The environmental conditions during the monsoon season become very conducive due to intermittent rains, high humidity, and optimum temperature for the growth of Aedes mosquitoes, said a senior official of MCD.

As many as 92 dengue cases have been reported from areas under the MCD’s jurisdiction out of the 244 cases reported across Delhi by September 3, 2022. The number of cases is slightly more this year—72 in 2021 by this time—due to mandatory reporting by all Delhi hospitals since the disease has been made notifiable, the official said.

The MCD is taking all the known control steps like public awareness, anti-mosquito measures, and legal measures, and sought the involvement of inter-sectoral departments like the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), Irrigation and Flood Control Department, Public Works Department (PWD), Central Public Works Department (CPWD), Indian Railways, the Horticulture Department, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), the police, education department and government offices in Delhi, he added.

Advertisement

The official also said as part of its awareness drives, 4,60,800 stickers have been pasted, 3722 banners displayed, 4872 polyfoam charts displayed, and bulk SMSs have been sent on breeding prevention to 15 lakh mobile phones.

More from Delhi

Beat-wise field areas have been allotted to all the DBCs to impart health education followed by house checking for breeding detection and destruction, he added.

First published on: 06-09-2022 at 10:19:21 am
Next Story

Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Arvind Giri dies of heart attack; Yogi Adityanath condoles demise

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

As UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss faces hard times and Boris Johnson's ghost
From the NYT

As UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss faces hard times and Boris Johnson's ghost

Premium
Cyrus Mistry autopsy reveals multiple fractures, injuries to vital organs

Cyrus Mistry autopsy reveals multiple fractures, injuries to vital organs

E S Bijimol, who has called out party over patriarchy, lack of women quota
Kerala CPI firebrand

E S Bijimol, who has called out party over patriarchy, lack of women quota

'Ample material against him, offence very serious', says special NIA court
Navlakha denied bail

'Ample material against him, offence very serious', says special NIA court

Frances Tiafoe knocks out Rafa Nadal in major fourth round upset
US Open 2022

Frances Tiafoe knocks out Rafa Nadal in major fourth round upset

Cong mocks Govt's move to rename Rajpath, but Deora gives it a thumbs up
Delhi Confidential

Cong mocks Govt's move to rename Rajpath, but Deora gives it a thumbs up

Fake beneficiaries, trucks on paper: Auditor points to gaps in ICDS ration
Madhya Pradesh

Fake beneficiaries, trucks on paper: Auditor points to gaps in ICDS ration

What global trends in road safety show, and why some Indians won't buckle up
Cyrus Mistry Death

What global trends in road safety show, and why some Indians won't buckle up

Premium
Can you reverse diabetes with a raw food diet?

Can you reverse diabetes with a raw food diet?

GoM meet: Views diverge on tax valuation mechanism, rate tweaks

GoM meet: Views diverge on tax valuation mechanism, rate tweaks

Premium
Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 06: Latest News
Advertisement