Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
MCD mayoral polls today: From breakdown of AAP, BJP numbers to the electoral college, here’s what you should know

There are 250 elected councillors in the MCD. Of these, 134 are from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), 104 are from the BJP, which also has the support of an Independent councillor, taking their number to 105.

First three attempts at electing the Mayor were thwarted because of ruckus in the MCD House. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)
MCD mayoral polls today: From breakdown of AAP, BJP numbers to the electoral college, here's what you should know
Elections for the mayor, deputy mayor and six members of the Standing Committee of MCD will be held Wednesday after the Supreme Court ruled last week that nominated members — aldermen — are not allowed to cast their votes in these polls.

This is the fourth time that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House will meet for these elections, after the first three attempts were thwarted because of ruckus — the last after attempts were made by BJP’s Satya Sharma, the presiding officer nominated by Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, to give aldermen voting rights.

The Electoral College for the polls also includes seven Lok Sabha MPs, who are all from the BJP, and 14 MLAs. While 13 are from the AAP, one is from the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The Electoral College for the polls also includes seven Lok Sabha MPs, who are all from the BJP, and 14 MLAs. While 13 are from the AAP, one is from the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The AAP is expected to sweep the polls for the mayor and deputy mayor, but there could be surprises in case there is cross-voting. The anti-defection law does not apply in these polls and there is no party whip that has to be followed.

The Congress, however, has said in the past that it will not participate in the vote and will “protest the “anti-people” policies of both AAP and BJP. The AAP has accused it of “being in cahoots with the BJP” since it will impact the outcome for Delhi’s ruling party in the election of six Standing Committee members.

For the six Committee members, all elected councillors have to vote in the House. Voting is as per a preferential system in which the councillor getting the first 36 votes wins. As per this formula, the AAP would easily get three seats since it has 134 votes, but the BJP would have had trouble as it would have needed 108 councillors to get the same number of seats. The BJP has 104 elected councillors and the support of one Independent. Aldermen don’t play a role in these elections. If Congress Councillors vote, the AAP will win 4 and BJP 2 seats in this scenario.

However, if the Congress abstains, the preferential system will change and one member will be elected based on the first 35 votes. This may get the BJP the magic figure of three members since it has 105 councillors on its side. The AAP and the BJP will win three each in this scenario.

First published on: 22-02-2023 at 10:37 IST
