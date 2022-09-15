Delhi: MCD launches new scheme for tax relief to Kashmiri migrants

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has rolled out a new amnesty scheme in order to provide relief to the residents of unauthorised colonies, unauthorised regularised colonies, Lal Dora, Extended Lal Dora, and Extended Abadi of villages and properties allotted to Kashmiri migrants.

The MCD said in a press statement as per the amnesty scheme taxpayers of residential properties in these colonies and areas are required to pay the property tax dues (only principal amount) for financial years 2021-22 and 2022-23 and after this payment, all outstanding property tax dues prior to 2021-22 shall be waived off.

The taxpayer shall apply only on the official website of the civic body, http://www.mcdonline.nic.in, to avail the benefit of the scheme, which will be operational from September 15.

Similarly, taxpayers of non-residential properties in these colonies or areas will have to pay property tax dues (only principal amount) for 2022-23, 2021-22, 2020-21, and 2019-20 and after these payments, all outstanding property tax dues prior to 2019-20 shall be waived off.

As per the terms and conditions, this amnesty scheme shall also cover all dishonoured cheque cases, including those where bank accounts and properties have been attached, subject to payment of up-to-date property tax. In case of dishonoured cheques, a taxpayer will have to pay bank charges imposed by the bank and postal charges, if any.

The amount already realised, even if, it may be over and above the principal amount of the past period, will not be refunded or adjusted against future liability, said a senior official of MCD.

The taxpayer, whose cases are pending under litigation in any courts and want to avail of benefits of this scheme, will have to file an affidavit on stamp paper of Rs. 10 duly attested by a notary public that they will withdraw their application from the court to avail the benefits of this scheme, an MCD official added.

The benefit of this scheme will only be applicable in all litigation cases where the taxpayer deposits the payment of the up-to date principal amount of property tax as per prevailing applicable factors of the municipal valuation committee accepted by the erstwhile corporations.

“If at any point in time, it is found that the taxpayer has not deposited the right amount of tax or has suppressed the facts wilfully, the scheme shall not be applicable to such taxpayers. Randomly, 10 per cent of cases shall be scrutinised from amongst the applications as picked by the system,” said the official.