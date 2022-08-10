Delhi: MCD issues guidelines for proper disposal of national flags

Updated: August 10, 2022 10:33:44 am
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has instructed all zonal offices to ensure proper disposal of the national flag under the central government’s Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, a senior MCD official said.
Offices have been directed that “in case any national flag is found soiled, distorted and damaged”, it should be deposited in the zonal control room through the MCD sanitary inspector of the ward and zone concerned. “Thereafter, soiled, distorted, damaged, (or) broken national flag would be disposed of as per the directions issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India under Flag Code of India-2002 under Section-V (misuse) and in terms of the Prevention of Insults To National Honour Act, 1971 (as amended),” the official said.
A senior MCD official said that the corporation attaches great importance to the tricolour. “Instructions have been given to all zonal offices that when a flag is damaged or gets soiled, it should not be thrown aside or disposed of casually , but shall be disposed of with the dignity attached to the flag in accordance with the rule in the flag code,” she said.
The Har Ghar Tiranga campaign has been launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrating the 75th year of independence. Under this campaign, the national flag is proposed to be hoisted atop more than 20 crore houses as well as government and private institutions from 13-15 August across the country.
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Koffee with Karan episode 6 teaser: Sonam Kapoor says her brothers have slept with all her friends, retitles Brahmastra as 'Shiva No 1'
Naga Chaitanya reveals his morse code tattoo is his wedding date with Samantha Ruth Prabhu: ‘Haven’t thought of changing it’
Bihar Political Crisis News Live Updates: Nitish Kumar back in Mahagathbandhan; oath ceremony tomorrow at 2pm
Chinese vessels in Indian Ocean: India needs calibrated responsePremium
‘Rupee a better currency against the dollar on trade-weighted basis’Premium
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Bees have a secret survival weapon that might surprise you
Tyson Fury announces comeback, plans for 3rd fight vs Derek Chisora
Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma shares poem he had written in Class X. Netizens find it inspiring
Delhi: MCD issues guidelines for proper disposal of national flags
Stay away from ghee, coconut oil but choose mustard oil to control fat and diabetes
Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 to launch on August 11, could take on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
Bommai to continue as Karnataka CM, says his allies as Congress suggests ‘impending change’
Pakistan: TV journalist from ARY News arrested hours after channel taken off air
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Live Updates: Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4 to be unveiled
Amitabh Bachchan says he is trolled, receives ‘gaalis’ on social media: They write ‘kya samajhta hai apne aapko’
Delhi recorded 6 rape cases every day this year: Police data
Real Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt, UEFA Super Cup 2022: When and where to watch match live?