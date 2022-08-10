scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Delhi: MCD issues guidelines for proper disposal of national flags

All zonal offices have been instructed that damaged or soiled flags should be disposed in accordance to rules.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: August 10, 2022 10:33:44 am
Delhi: MCD issues guidelines for proper disposal of national flagsA senior MCD official said that the corporation attaches great importance to the tricolour.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has instructed all zonal offices to ensure proper disposal of the national flag under the central government’s Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, a senior MCD official said.

Offices have been directed that “in case any national flag is found soiled, distorted and damaged”, it should be deposited in the zonal control room through the MCD sanitary inspector of the ward and zone concerned. “Thereafter, soiled, distorted, damaged, (or) broken national flag would be disposed of as per the directions issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India under Flag Code of India-2002 under Section-V (misuse) and in terms of the Prevention of Insults To National Honour Act, 1971 (as amended),” the official said.

A senior MCD official said that the corporation attaches great importance to the tricolour. “Instructions have been given to all zonal offices that when a flag is damaged or gets soiled, it should not be thrown aside or disposed of casually , but shall be disposed of with the dignity attached to the flag in accordance with the rule in the flag code,” she said.

The Har Ghar Tiranga campaign has been launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrating the 75th year of independence. Under this campaign, the national flag is proposed to be hoisted atop more than 20 crore houses as well as government and private institutions from 13-15 August across the country.

First published on: 10-08-2022 at 10:32:01 am

