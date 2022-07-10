Delhi: MCD to give inert soil at landfill sites to public free of cost

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has decided to give free of cost the inert soil produced at its three landfill sites to the public so that it can be used for filling low-lying areas.

A senior official of the civic body said that there are three landfill sites in the city where the MCD is working in a time-bound manner to process the mounds of garbage lying.

“The MCD has deployed trommel machines at landfill sites which are processing legacy waste by biomining. After the processing of waste through biomining, a lot of inert soil is obtained. Inert is soil-like material which can be used for the filling of low-lying areas,” he said and added that people or agencies would have to deploy their own means to lift the soil.

“The MCD hopes that agencies and the public at large will take full benefit of this scheme. It will be a win-win situation for all the stakeholders. While it will help the corporation in disposing of a huge quantity of inert soil lying at Okhla, Bhalswa and Ghazipur landfill sites and free up more space for the deployment of trommel machines, it will also benefit the construction companies and private individuals in filling up low-lying areas before starting construction for no extra cost,” he said.

Citizens and agencies may contact executive engineers Anurag Saxena (Okhla landfill site) -9717787873, Mula Singh (Ghazipur landfill site) – 9717787761 and Sunil Dawar (Bhalswa landfill site) – 9717788415 for any queries on the matter.