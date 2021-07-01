MCD extends last date to pay property tax, rebate to vaccinated families

Municipal corporations of Delhi have extended the last day to pay property tax by a month. (Representative image)

After complaints of glitches in the online portal and problems being faced by people due to the Covid pandemic, the municipal corporations of Delhi have extended the last day to pay property tax by a month.

The East MCD has pushed the last date to August 31, North MCD to July 15, and South MCD to July 31. Other benefits like rebates in property tax for families that are vaccinated against Covid-19 have also been announced..

North Delhi mayor Raja Iqbal Singh said the North MCD has extended the last date of payment of property tax for the year 2021-22 with 15% rebate and a 3% Covid vaccination incentive.



A senior official of East MCD said that since the new system was created for online payment of property tax, people have faced problems with the Unique Property Identification Code. To facilitate taxpayers, the date has been extended till August 31 with 15% rebate. An additional rebate of 2% would be given on online payment of property tax on mcdonline.nic.in and 3% on self-declaration of vaccination against covid.

South MCD mayor Mukesh Suryan said people in their jurisdiction would get an additional 3% rebate if they have a vaccination certificate. He said that a 2% rebate is being provided on online payment of property tax up to Rs 10,000.