Delhi MCD Exit polls: AAP set to sweep clean with BJP at distant second

Exit polls released ahead of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi poll results on Wednesday showed a clean sweep by the Aam Aadmi Party, with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) coming in a distant second.

The India Today —Axis My India exit poll showed AAP winning 149 to 171 seats out of 250. BJP, it said, is expected to get 69 to 91 seats and the Congress coming third with 3 to 7 seats. Other parties and independents are expected to get 5 to 9 seats. Any party that gets 126 seats will get a majority and gain power of the civic body.

The Times Now ETG poll, meanwhile, showed AAP getting 146 to 156 seats, the BJP 84 to 94 and Congress 6 to 10 seats. Others are expected to get 0 to 4 seats.

The News X — Jan ki Baat exit poll gave AAP 159 to 175 seats, the BJP 70 to 92 seats and Congress 4 to 7 seats. It gave others one seat.

In the 2017 polls, BJP won 181 of 272 seats, AAP won 48 and Congress won 30; BJP’s vote share was a little over 36%, AAP’s was 26% and Congress’ was 21%.

The voter turnout on Sunday was only 50.47%, the lowest in municipal polls since 2007, when only about 48% of those eligible voted.

BJP ruled the MCD for 15 years, between 2007 and 2022 and won all three corporations (North, South and East) even after trifurcation in 2012. The party was battling anti-incumbency as well as a sustained attack by AAP over issues of governance such as financial mismanagement, solid waste management and corruption.

AAP, meanwhile, has been campaigning in Delhi for almost a year, with its leaders and workers managing a sustained campaign on the ground over issues of corruption and garbage.

As per the exit polls, Congress will be the biggest loser and is expected to get only a handful of seats.

All civic issues, such as waste management, upkeep of smaller roads, primary education in corporation schools, maintaining markets, collection of property tax etc fall under MCD’s jurisdiction.

India Today —Axis My India Exit poll for MCD 2022 elections

Total seats — 250

Aam Aadmi Party — 149 to 171

Bharatiya Janata Party — 69 to 91

Congress — 3 to 7

Others — 5 to 9

Times Now ETG Exit poll

AAP — 146 to 156

BJP — 84 to 94

Congress — 6 to 10

Others — 0 to 4

News X — Jan ki Baat exit poll

AAP —159 to 175

BJP — 70 to 92

Congress — 4 to 7

Others — 1