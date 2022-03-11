Kejriwal appeals to Modi, says deferring MCD polls a ‘big threat to democracy’

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to defer the upcoming civic polls in the city on the pretext of reunifying the three civic bodies, saying this would be “a big threat to democracy”.

He also asked the State Election Commissioner not to “bend” to any pressure from the Centre and to openly declare if he was threatened or bribed by the Centre for postponing the announcement of the election schedule.

“On 9th, the State Election Commission sent a press release that they will announce the dates for the election at 5 pm. Just an hour before that, at 4 pm, the Centre wrote to the SEC that they want to reunify the three municipal bodies, and asked that the elections be deferred. The SEC announced the same. It’s probably the first time since Independence in this country that the Central government has directly told a state election commission to defer elections,” Kejriwal said in an online press conference.

He said people were talking about why it had happened.

“For the last 7-8 years, the Bharatiya Janata Party has been at the Centre. If they wanted to reunify the three civic bodies, why wasn’t it done in these eight years? They suddenly remembered this one hour before the elections were to be announced? People are saying reunification is just an excuse, the aim was to postpone elections. Because BJP knew that there is an Aam Aadmi Party wave in the city, and BJP will be swept away in the wave and lose,” he said.

“People are also questioning the connection between elections and the reunification of the three civic bodies. Today there are three civic bodies with 272 wards total. All municipal councillors sit in their wards. Even if you want to reunify, let the elections happen and they can all come together. What is the need to stop elections?” said Kejriwal.

He said the aim was never to reunify, but to defer elections.

“This is not good for the country. Both things are not good. It’s not good that the Centre wrote to the SEC and asked them to defer elections, and it is not good for democracy that the SEC bent to their will and postponed elections,” the chief minister said.

Appealing to Modi, Kejriwal said, “Governments will come and go. Tomorrow there will be neither you nor me. We are not important. People and parties are not important. The country is important. If we put pressure on the election commission and get them to cancel elections, it weakens them. And if they weaken, the country becomes weaker… At any cost, we can’t let institutions in the country become weaker. I appeal to you with folded hands not to cancel the elections. If they get cancelled, it’ll be a big threat to democracy.”

“Today it is being said that we want to reunify the three civic bodies, that’s why postpone the elections. Tomorrow before Lok Sabha elections, if it is said the parliamentary system is not good, we should shift to a presidential system through amendments in the Constitution, will the elections be deferred? If there is some state Assembly election and it is said that we want to reunify two states, will the elections be deferred? Can elections be deferred like this in a democracy? This is a very big question,” he said.

Kejriwal said he did not know “what pressure was put on the State Election Commissioner; what threat he was given, whether it was Income Tax, ED, CBI” or “whether he was given some post-retirement laalach (temptation) since he’s retiring in April”.

“I have no idea what happened. But he instantly agreed to postpone elections within one hour? How will institutions work like this?” he said.

“I want to tell the State Election Commissioner – if you postpone elections like this, there will be no democracy left. Why did we fight for Independence? For democracy. I don’t know what pressure or bribe you’re being faced with, but whatever it is please come forward and say it. The country will stand with you. But don’t bend down to anyone. It’s about the country and democracy,” he added.