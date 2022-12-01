Delhi MCD elections: In final push ahead of polls, Arvind Kejriwal strikes confident note

A day after he campaigned door to door in Chirag Dilli village, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a roadshow in North Delhi’s Malkaganj ahead of the MCD elections.

Attacking the BJP for its campaign, which has seen several Union ministers and state Chief Ministers in attendance, Kejriwal said the BJP’s show of strength indicated its “inefficiency” and “lack of work” in the MCD over the past 15 years.

“The BJP got multiple CMs and ministers to campaign for them in the civic body polls because they did not do anything in the MCD in the last 15 years. When they are asked what work you have done, they only have one excuse: Kejriwal does not give funds… BJP has deployed seven CMs, one deputy CM and 17 Cabinet Ministers to fight against an aam aadmi like me,” he said.

The roadshow saw hundreds of people on the streets with party flags in their hands as Kejriwal’s motorcade moved slowly through the area. The roadshow began at Malkaganj Chowk near Kamla Nagar and went to Ghanta Ghar Chowk.

“It pains my heart to see Delhi engulfed by garbage. Despite being CM, I have no power to clean garbage because the MCD is under BJP. Delhiites gave us the responsibility of schools, hospitals, electricity, and water, we fixed everything and provided free healthcare and electricity to everyone. The public gave BJP one job, they had to look after garbage but even in 15 years they could not clean Delhi,” Kejriwal said.

“The public gave us the job of fixing schools and hospitals, the result is in front of you; now give us the chance to fix garbage management,” he added.

Accusing the BJP-led Centre of not giving Delhi any money, Kejriwal said they had worked despite the odds. “The central government refuses to pay Delhi its rightful share of funds. We practically get nothing from the Centre all year. Do you see me crying, yelling and howling on the streets like them? Despite all the challenges and all hurdles, we give electricity, water, education, healthcare, pilgrimage for the elderly and bus travel for women completely free of cost. We built schools, mohalla clinics, hospitals, transformed the whole system of Delhi, we did not cry for funds like them,” he said.