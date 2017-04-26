Delhi MCD elections 2017: No celebrations, BJP to dedicate win to slain CRPF jawans

BJP dedicated its win to the 25 slain CRPF personnel. (File Photo) BJP dedicated its win to the 25 slain CRPF personnel. (File Photo)

Heading towards a clean sweep in all the three civic bodies, the BJP on Wednesday dedicated its impending win to the slain CRPF personnel in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district and decided to refrain from any celebrations. As per the trends, the BJP candidates were maintaining leads over their AAP and Congress rivals in most of the 270 wards for which voting was held on Sunday last.

Delh BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said that the every heart is filled with grief over the killing of 25 CRPF men in Sukma and the party will not celebrate the victory.

“But for the Sukma incident, we would be on the streets celebrating this massive victory. We dedicate this win in the feet of Sukma martyrs,” he said.

Tiwari also asserted that the results of MCD polls were a referendum on Kejriwal government.

“We had been saying this earlier also that MCD polls will be a referendum on Kejriwal government. Arvind Kejriwal used to advocate Right to Recall and it seems now that Delhi people have used the right on him,” he said.

Counting of votes began at 8 AM today with BJP gaining leads in all the three municipal corporations- NDMC, SDMC and EDMC.

Voting for 270 of the total 272 municipal wards was held on April 23. Two wards where candidates died, voting was cancelled.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App