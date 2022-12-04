Delhi MCD Elections Live Updates: Delhi set for high-stakes MCD polls, voting to begin at 8 am today

scorecardresearch
New Delhi | Updated: December 4, 2022 7:37:31 am
Delhi MCD elections, Delhi MCD pollsA worker sets up a polling station at a school in Trilokpuri, New Delhi, a day before polling for the MCD elections, on Saturday. (Eexpress photo by Praveen Khanna)

Delhi MCD Elections 2022 Live Updates Today: The election to the 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will be held on Sunday. Voting will take place from 8 am to 5:30 pm. Deploying nearly 1 lakh staff across 13,665 (approx) polling stations, the State Election Commission of Delhi has made elaborate arrangements for the MCD elections. Votes will be counted on December 7 and the results will be announced on the same day.

This will be first election after the MCD was reunified earlier this year. Earlier, the corporation was divided into three – South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), North Delhi Municipal Corporation (North MCD) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC). The elections are seeing a tight contest between the BJP, which currently holds the power of the civic bodies in Delhi, and the AAP, apart from the Congress. The BJP has ruled the MCD for 15 years and is now seeking its fourth term.

According to officials, 1.46 crore voters are eligible to cast their vote. “A total of 68 model polling stations and 68 pink stations have been set up across all constituencies. Arrangements for the deployment of security forces has been done. The commission has made elaborate arrangements for a safe, secure, and pleasant voting experience,” said State Election Commissioner Vijay Dev. The Commission has also deployed 493 micro-observers at sensitive/hyper-sensitive polling locations. They will remain stationed at these locations throughout the poll day and keep a close watch on proceedings at the booths. The Commission has also issued instructions for webcasting at these sensitive/hyper-sensitive polling locations. The high-decibel campaign for the MCD elections concluded on Friday.

Live Blog

07:37 (IST)04 Dec 2022
Delhi MCD Elections: 1 lakh staff on the ground, 13,665 booths in place

Deploying nearly 1 lakh staff across 13,665 (approx) polling stations, the State Election Commission of Delhi has made elaborate arrangements for the high-stakes MCD election on Sunday. 

According to officials, 1.46 crore voters are eligible to cast their vote. “A total of 68 model polling station and 68 pink stations have been set up across all constituencies. Arrangements for deployment of security forces has been done. The commission has made elaborate arrangements for a safe, secure and pleasant voting experience,” said State Election Commissioner Vijay Dev. Read more

07:17 (IST)04 Dec 2022
Delhi set for high-stakes MCD polls, voting to begin at 8 am today

The election to the 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will be held on Sunday. Voting will take place from 8 am to 5:30 pm. Votes will be counted on December 7 and the results will be announced on the same day.

07:11 (IST)04 Dec 2022
Welcome to today's blog

Good morning! Welcome to today's Delhi MCD Elections Live. We bring to you the latest news updates as voting for the elections begins at 8 am. Stay tuned. 

Over the past few weeks in the run-up to Sunday’s MCD elections, major political parties tried to outdo each with stickers, flags, and placards for their campaign, but one strategy was common — roping in autorickshaws. Fitted with loudspeakers, the vehicles blared campaign songs and slogans from dawn to dusk. While campaigning for the polls ended on Friday, The Indian Express spoke to a few auto drivers across the city to find out what the job involved. In South Delhi’s Kalkaji, Govind Barman said he showed up for work around 8 am and drove his auto till around 9 pm, even as its speakers broadcasted the chant, “MCD mein bhi Kejriwal.”

READ | Decked with flags and loudspeakers, how Delhi’s autos joined the MCD poll campaign

Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur was among senior BJP leaders who made a pitch for BJP candidates Friday, the last day of campaigning for the MCD polls. Thakur, who campaigned in parts of East Patel Nagar, Naraina, Mangolpuri and Ranjit Nagar, said: “Arvind Kejriwal came to power by talking of politics of change. For them, the meaning of changing politics was to openly give protection to rioters and the corrupt. Today, rioters, corrupt and criminals from Delhi to Punjab have open protection of Kejriwal. These are the same people who did the work of throwing… Delhi into riots on the arrival of the President of US to India. Petrol bombs and stones were recovered from houses of AAP leaders and Kejriwal was saving these rioters, giving them a clean chit.”

READ | Changing politics for AAP means giving protection to rioters, corrupt: BJP’s Thakur

