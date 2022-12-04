Delhi MCD Elections Live Updates: Delhi set for high-stakes MCD polls, voting to begin at 8 am today

Delhi MCD Elections 2022 Live Updates Today: The election to the 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will be held on Sunday. Voting will take place from 8 am to 5:30 pm. Deploying nearly 1 lakh staff across 13,665 (approx) polling stations, the State Election Commission of Delhi has made elaborate arrangements for the MCD elections. Votes will be counted on December 7 and the results will be announced on the same day.

This will be first election after the MCD was reunified earlier this year. Earlier, the corporation was divided into three – South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), North Delhi Municipal Corporation (North MCD) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC). The elections are seeing a tight contest between the BJP, which currently holds the power of the civic bodies in Delhi, and the AAP, apart from the Congress. The BJP has ruled the MCD for 15 years and is now seeking its fourth term.

According to officials, 1.46 crore voters are eligible to cast their vote. “A total of 68 model polling stations and 68 pink stations have been set up across all constituencies. Arrangements for the deployment of security forces has been done. The commission has made elaborate arrangements for a safe, secure, and pleasant voting experience,” said State Election Commissioner Vijay Dev. The Commission has also deployed 493 micro-observers at sensitive/hyper-sensitive polling locations. They will remain stationed at these locations throughout the poll day and keep a close watch on proceedings at the booths. The Commission has also issued instructions for webcasting at these sensitive/hyper-sensitive polling locations. The high-decibel campaign for the MCD elections concluded on Friday.