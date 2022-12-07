MCD Election Results Live Updates: Counting of votes to begin shortly; exit polls predict AAP sweep

scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 07, 2022
New Delhi | Updated: December 7, 2022 7:28:15 am
Voters in queue to cast their vote for MCD election at Khajoor Khas, in New Delhi on Sunday. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Delhi MCD Election Results Live Updates: The counting of votes for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections is set to begin at Wednesday, 8 am. The polls, which took place on December 4, saw a voter turnout of only 50.48% — just over 73 lakh people.

According to exit polls, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is set to wrest the MCD from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in a clean sweep. The BJP, which has won the municipal polls in the city for three consecutive terms since 2007, is predicted to come in a distant second.

Data shared by the Delhi State Election Commission shows that upscale neighbourhoods of South Delhi saw the lowest voter turnout in the municipal polls. Rural pockets and parts of Northeast Delhi, where riots took place in 2020, saw the highest polling percentages.

Live Blog

Delhi MCD Election Results Live Updates: Counting of votes to begin at 8 am; exit polls predict AAP win; Follow this space for latest updates

07:28 (IST)07 Dec 2022
MCD elections: Sanitation to toilets, here’s what women voted for

At the age of 46, Rajni Paswan, a domestic worker residing in South Delhi’s Zamrudpur, was going to vote for the first time. “I think whoever comes should do good work, like the Kejriwal government. They really improved my school and made it very good. But it’s ultimately up to her to decide,” her son, Rahul, said. “I think I’ll only make up my mind when I’m inside the booth,” she finally said.

Elsewhere, in Batla House, Hafeez Ahman (34) also helped his mother Jameela Begum (80) cast her vote. “The sewage pipelines in my lane were laid just a few days ago. But our roads are still in a pathetic state and they keep promising to widen them. We just want proper disposal of garbage and roads to be widened in our lanes,” Begum said.

Women in different parts of Delhi expressed different concerns that influenced their votes in the MCD election. Read here

07:23 (IST)07 Dec 2022
MCD elections: What was the voter turnout like?

Delhi reported a turnout of around 50% in the Sunday's municipal polls, lower than that in 2017 and 2012 (around 54%).

Upscale neighbourhoods of South Delhi saw the lowest voter turnout, while rural pockets and parts of Northeast Delhi saw the highest polling percentages, data shared by the Delhi State Election Commission showed.

The lowest voter turnout was seen in Andrews Ganj ward, where only 33.74% of the eligible voters came out to vote. This was followed by the Hauz Khas ward, where only 38.72% turned up. Read more

07:11 (IST)07 Dec 2022
MCD elections: What do the exit polls say?

Exit polls released ahead of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi poll results on Wednesday showed a clean sweep by the Aam Aadmi Party, with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) coming in a distant second.

The India Today —Axis My India exit poll showed AAP winning 149 to 171 seats out of 250. BJP, it said, is expected to get 69 to 91 seats and the Congress coming third with 3 to 7 seats. Other parties and independents are expected to get 5 to 9 seats. Any party that gets 126 seats will get a majority and gain power of the civic body. Read more

07:09 (IST)07 Dec 2022
MCD election results: Counting of votes to begin shortly

The counting of votes for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections is set to begin at Wednesday, 8 am. The polls, which took place on December 4, saw a voter turnout of only 50.48% — just over 73 lakh people.

Stay tuned as we bring you the latest updates!

Polling booths for the MCD elections in Delhi's Govindpuri on Sunday. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Exit polls have predicted that AAP will sweep the municipal polls, with BJP coming in a distant second. The Congress, the exit polls said, will get only a handful of seats.

Based on the predictions, Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal said: “People of Delhi have again put their trust in Aam Aadmi Party, we are hopeful that very good results will come in MCD elections. It was being said that Gujarat is BJP’s bastion, for the first time a party is getting 15 to 20 percent vote share, it is a big deal… we will wait for the final results to come in tomorrow before thanking the people.”

BJP Delhi president Adesh Gupta, meanwhile, also expressed confidence that the party would reach the halfway mark. “We had a good campaign and the feedback on the polling day gives us clear reasons to be sure of a good performance. BJP will comfortably cross the halfway mark,” he said.

First published on: 07-12-2022 at 07:08:38 am
