MCD Election Results Live Updates: Counting of votes to begin shortly; exit polls predict AAP sweep

Delhi MCD Election Results Live Updates: The counting of votes for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections is set to begin at Wednesday, 8 am. The polls, which took place on December 4, saw a voter turnout of only 50.48% — just over 73 lakh people.
According to exit polls, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is set to wrest the MCD from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in a clean sweep. The BJP, which has won the municipal polls in the city for three consecutive terms since 2007, is predicted to come in a distant second.
Data shared by the Delhi State Election Commission shows that upscale neighbourhoods of South Delhi saw the lowest voter turnout in the municipal polls. Rural pockets and parts of Northeast Delhi, where riots took place in 2020, saw the highest polling percentages.
At the age of 46, Rajni Paswan, a domestic worker residing in South Delhi’s Zamrudpur, was going to vote for the first time. “I think whoever comes should do good work, like the Kejriwal government. They really improved my school and made it very good. But it’s ultimately up to her to decide,” her son, Rahul, said. “I think I’ll only make up my mind when I’m inside the booth,” she finally said.
Elsewhere, in Batla House, Hafeez Ahman (34) also helped his mother Jameela Begum (80) cast her vote. “The sewage pipelines in my lane were laid just a few days ago. But our roads are still in a pathetic state and they keep promising to widen them. We just want proper disposal of garbage and roads to be widened in our lanes,” Begum said.
Delhi reported a turnout of around 50% in the Sunday's municipal polls, lower than that in 2017 and 2012 (around 54%).
Upscale neighbourhoods of South Delhi saw the lowest voter turnout, while rural pockets and parts of Northeast Delhi saw the highest polling percentages, data shared by the Delhi State Election Commission showed.
The lowest voter turnout was seen in Andrews Ganj ward, where only 33.74% of the eligible voters came out to vote. This was followed by the Hauz Khas ward, where only 38.72% turned up. Read more
Exit polls released ahead of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi poll results on Wednesday showed a clean sweep by the Aam Aadmi Party, with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) coming in a distant second.
The India Today —Axis My India exit poll showed AAP winning 149 to 171 seats out of 250. BJP, it said, is expected to get 69 to 91 seats and the Congress coming third with 3 to 7 seats. Other parties and independents are expected to get 5 to 9 seats. Any party that gets 126 seats will get a majority and gain power of the civic body. Read more
