MCD Election Results Live Updates: Counting of votes to begin shortly; exit polls predict AAP sweep

MCD elections: Sanitation to toilets, here’s what women voted for

At the age of 46, Rajni Paswan, a domestic worker residing in South Delhi’s Zamrudpur, was going to vote for the first time. “I think whoever comes should do good work, like the Kejriwal government. They really improved my school and made it very good. But it’s ultimately up to her to decide,” her son, Rahul, said. “I think I’ll only make up my mind when I’m inside the booth,” she finally said.

Elsewhere, in Batla House, Hafeez Ahman (34) also helped his mother Jameela Begum (80) cast her vote. “The sewage pipelines in my lane were laid just a few days ago. But our roads are still in a pathetic state and they keep promising to widen them. We just want proper disposal of garbage and roads to be widened in our lanes,” Begum said.

