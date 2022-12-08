Delhi MCD election results: AAP wins civic body polls, ends BJP’s 15-year run

AN EARLY-MORNING scare Wednesday gave way to relief and celebrations for the Aam Aadmi Party as it dislodged the BJP from power in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) after three terms lasting 15 years — and took control of the civic body for the first time in the national capital where it has a government.

While early trends suggested that the BJP was leading in more seats, the AAP eventually crossed the halfway mark, though not by much. Even so, the win gives AAP control over key civic sectors, such as waste management, primary education in corporation schools and collection of property tax.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal celebrates AAP’s win with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and party leaders Sanjay Singh (extreme left) and Gopal Rai (extreme right) at the AAP headquarters in Delhi, Wednesday. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal celebrates AAP’s win with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and party leaders Sanjay Singh (extreme left) and Gopal Rai (extreme right) at the AAP headquarters in Delhi, Wednesday. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s party won 134 of 250 wards, while the BJP got 104, and the Congress came a distant third with just nine.

Speaking at the party headquarters later, Kejriwal struck a note of conciliation after a bitter campaign that saw attacks on his deputy Manish Sisodia as well as jailed minister Satyendar Jain.

“Aaj tak jitni rajneeti karni thi, kar li. Ab milkar kaam karna hai (Whatever politics had to be done, is done. Now we have to work together)… For those who did not vote for us, I want to tell them that we will first complete their pending work. We need the support of all, especially the Central Government. From this stage, I seek the blessings of the Prime Minister and the Centre to fix Delhi,” he said.

While it fell short of the halfway mark, the BJP maintained that the Mayor would be from the party, indicating that they would swing more councillors in their favour in the mayoral election. “People supported the BJP for its work. Likewise, they will support the party for the Mayor’s election. Delhi will have a BJP Mayor,” said BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

The Mayor has the power to suspend councillors or disallow questions raised in the House, making it difficult for any side to function even if it has a majority.

Of the 134 seats AAP won, 77 were wrested from the BJP. The spread of these 77 wards ranges from rural and outer Delhi to more affluent areas such as Civil Lines, RK Puram and Hauz Khas. They also range from commercial pockets such as Chandni Chowk and Sadar Bazar to residential areas such as Chittaranjan Park and Mayur Vihar.

On the other hand, 14 of the 104 seats the BJP won were under the AAP’s control until now.

Of the 30 seats Congress had won in 2017, AAP swung 15 in its favour this time, including the Old Delhi wards of Jama Masjid, Daryaganj and Bazar Sita Ram — apart from Jahangirpuri, which had seen a communal flare-up this year on Hanuman Jayanti.

While AAP managed to significantly increase its vote share as compared to the 2017 MCD elections, so did the BJP despite cornering fewer seats this time.

The AAP’s vote share stood at 42.05 per cent, well above its 2017 share of 26.23 per cent. This increase is along expected lines, since it had won just 48 out of 270 seats in the last elections. At the time, Delhi had three municipal bodies — South, North and East — which were eventually unified in May this year, reducing the number of wards to 250.

While the BJP’s tally went down to 104 out of 250 wards from 2017’s 181 out of 270, its vote share saw an uptick from 36.08 per cent in 2017 to 39.09 per cent this year.

The Congress’s vote share, meanwhile, slid from 21.09 per cent to 11.68 per cent.

While voters are known to vote differently in Assembly elections and municipal polls, and results rarely follow the same patterns, AAP’s vote share in the 2022 municipal polls is significantly less than in the 2020 state polls (54 per cent). The BJP’s vote share is roughly the same as in the 2020 state polls (39 per cent).

Among the three major parties, the Congress is the only with a better vote share in the municipal polls than in the 2020 state polls (4 per cent).

The patterns are also vastly different from the 2019 Lok Sabha polls where the AAP had come in third with 18.2 per cent of vote share in the capital. The BJP’s dominance in that election was overwhelming, with a 57 per cent vote share in Delhi.