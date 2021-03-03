Delhi MCD Election Results 2021 Live Updates: AAP leads in 4 seats, Congress in one
Delhi MCD Election Results 2021, Delhi Municipal Corporation Election Result 2021 Live Updates: In the early hours of counting, the AAP was leading in four of the five seats, while the Congress was ahead in one.
Delhi MCD Election Results 2021 Live Updates: The results of the bypolls to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi are being declared Wednesday, three days after five wards in the capital went to polls. In the early hours of counting, the AAP was leading in four of the five seats, while the Congress was ahead in one.
Voting was held in two wards — Rohini-C and Shalimar Bagh (North) — in the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), and three wards — Trilokpuri, Kalyanpuri and Chauhan Banger — in the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) last Sunday. While Shalimar Bagh (North) is reserved for women, Trilokpuri and Kalyanpuri are reserved for the Scheduled Caste (SC) category. The voter turnout recorded was 50.86 per cent.
Of the five wards, four were held by AAP councillors who went on to become MLAs on party tickets. Shalimar Bagh North had a BJP councillor.
Delhi will see elections to all 272 MCD wards in 2022.
Delhi MCD Election Results 2021 Live Updates: Results to five wards, Rohini-C and Shalimar Bagh (North) in North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), and three wards — Trilokpuri, Kalyanpuri and Chauhan Banger — in the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) to be declared today; main contest between AAP, Congress and BJP
Delhi MCD Election Results 2021 Live Updates:
50.86% voters turned out to vote in the MCD bypolls for five wards in the capital on Sunday. Special arrangements had been made for Covid positive voters, however, none turned up, said Delhi Election Commissioner S K Srivastava.
Voting was held in two wards — Rohini-C and Shalimar Bagh (North) — in the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) and three wards — Trilokpuri, Kalyanpuri and Chauhan Banger — in the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC). While Shalimar Bagh (North) is reserved for women, Trilokpuri and Kalyanpuri are reserved for the Scheduled Caste (SC) category.
“There was total 50.86% voting in five wards. Voting was higher in the EDMC wards (56.92%) than in the NDMC wards (44.05%). Overall, 50.53% men and 51.15% women voted in the elections,” said Srivastava.
The highest voting (59.19%) was in Kalyanpuri ward where the main candidates are Dhirendra from AAP, Siyaram Kanojia from BJP and Dharampal Maurya from Congress.
The lowest (43.23%) was in Shalimar Bagh (North) which fell vacant after the death of the BJP councillor. Here the contest is between BJP’s Surbhi Jaju, AAP’s Sunita Mishra and Congress’s Mamata.
Rohini-C , Trilokpuri and Chauhan Banger saw 44.58%, 55.95% and 55.60% voting respectively.
Polling began at 7.30 am and ended at 5.30 pm. Around 2.42 lakh people were eligible to cast their votes in these elections, in 327 polling stations. A total of 26 candidates across parties are in the fray.
The BJP has been controlling all three corporations since 2012, when the MCD was trifurcated into North, South and East corporations. In the 2017 elections, BJP won 181 seats, AAP won 48 and Congress got 30 seats.
In May 2016, bypolls were held for 13 wards, with the AAP winning five seats, Congress winning four and the BJP winning three seats. An independent candidate won the remaining ward. The voter turnout then was 45.90%.
In the initial hours of counting, the AAP is leading in four of the five seats, while the Congress is ahead in one. The AAP is leading in Rohini-C, Shalimar Bagh, Trilokpuri and Kalyanpuri. The Congress leads in Chauhan Banger.
Welcome to our live blog on the Delhi MCD election results! On Sunday, elections were held to five wards, including Rohini-C and Shalimar Bagh (North) in North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), and three wards — Trilokpuri, Kalyanpuri and Chauhan Banger — in the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC). The results of these polls will be declared by this evening. Stay tuned as we bring you the latest news and updated