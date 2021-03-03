Delhi MCD Election Results 2021 Live Updates: AAP leads in 4 seats, Congress in one

Police personnel distribute masks to voters at a centre in Trilokpuri. (Express Photo: Prem Nath Pandey)

Delhi MCD Election Results 2021 Live Updates: The results of the bypolls to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi are being declared Wednesday, three days after five wards in the capital went to polls. In the early hours of counting, the AAP was leading in four of the five seats, while the Congress was ahead in one.

Voting was held in two wards — Rohini-C and Shalimar Bagh (North) — in the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), and three wards — Trilokpuri, Kalyanpuri and Chauhan Banger — in the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) last Sunday. While Shalimar Bagh (North) is reserved for women, Trilokpuri and Kalyanpuri are reserved for the Scheduled Caste (SC) category. The voter turnout recorded was 50.86 per cent.

Of the five wards, four were held by AAP councillors who went on to become MLAs on party tickets. Shalimar Bagh North had a BJP councillor.

Delhi will see elections to all 272 MCD wards in 2022.