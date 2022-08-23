scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Delhi: MCD doubles target for property tax collection, to tighten noose on defaulters

The MCD has doubled the target and set it at Rs 3850 crore from its present tax collection of around Rs 2000 crore.

Presently, most of the houses in the unauthorised colonies, and village areas do not pay property taxes. (File)

To plug the leakages in the tax collection system, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has now fixed a target for the property tax department. The MCD has doubled the target and set it at Rs 3850 crore from its present tax collection of around Rs 2000 crore.

A senior official of MCD said this also means the corporation would be stricter in collecting its taxes and imposing penalties on defaulters so people are requested to pay their dues on time.

“We noticed that New Delhi Municipal Council, which is very small in area, collects around Rs 1000 crore in taxes. By this count, the MCD tax collection is much less,” said the senior official.

The NDMC has jurisdiction over less than 20 per cent of Delhi’s area.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Tribal Affairs Minister considers regular interaction...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Tribal Affairs Minister considers regular interaction...
British High Commissioner Alexander Ellis listening, Jharkhand village sh...Premium
British High Commissioner Alexander Ellis listening, Jharkhand village sh...
Jasmine Shah writes: Why the debate around revdi culture is crucial for I...Premium
Jasmine Shah writes: Why the debate around revdi culture is crucial for I...
New Delhi’s balancing act: We must find our own way to manage the c...Premium
New Delhi’s balancing act: We must find our own way to manage the c...

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena had earlier advised that all properties within the city limits, commercial as well as residential, be brought under the tax net so that MCD’s incomes increase and it is able to provide better services.

Expressing concern over the fact that properties, commercial establishments, and people in as much as 65 per cent of Delhi’s geographical area did not pay any property tax, Saxena said that it was unfortunate, unfair and unviable situation. The L-G had asked officials to take the people and RWAs on board and address their concerns.

Presently, most of the houses in the unauthorised colonies, and village areas do not pay property taxes.

Advertisement

Sources in the civic body said to achieve the target, the property tax department would be tightening the noose around defaulters in commercial establishments and then residential ones. They said the MCD is also planning to collect taxes from unauthorised colonies and villages at a later stage.

“The civic body provides several facilities in these unauthorised colonies like garbage collection, park maintenance, drain cleaning, anti-mosquito operations for which a nominal amount is charged as property tax,” said another official. “For an average 2BHK house, the taxes would come around Rs 1000 yearly,” added the official.

More from Delhi

Properties are divided into eight categories for tax collection in the capital – A, B, C, D, E, F, G, and H – depending on their location. Upscale colonies fall in categories A and B like Golf Links, and Vasant Vihar, and localities such as Geeta Colony, Anand Parbat and Sheikh Sarai fall in the E, F, G, and H categories.

First published on: 23-08-2022 at 10:27:56 am
Next Story

Delhi Police arrest 3 DU students for killing man; one absconding

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

'Brahmin hero', 'Kshatriya slayer' is new face in BJP's Uttar Pradesh plans
A Parshuram Janmasthal

'Brahmin hero', 'Kshatriya slayer' is new face in BJP's Uttar Pradesh plans

‘There is fear’: Muslim families flee village, take shelter in relief colony
After Bilkis convicts' release

‘There is fear’: Muslim families flee village, take shelter in relief colony

James Webb Space Telescope captures stunning new images of Jupiter

James Webb Space Telescope captures stunning new images of Jupiter

Experiments with fun: Praggnanandhaa wins match, Carlsen the title

Experiments with fun: Praggnanandhaa wins match, Carlsen the title

What Deverakonda did to get a fighter's body: 'He's in the best shape of his life'
Prep for Liger

What Deverakonda did to get a fighter's body: 'He's in the best shape of his life'

British High Commissioner listening, Jharkhand village shares its problems

British High Commissioner listening, Jharkhand village shares its problems

Premium
Vijay Varma was gripped with fear watching Darlings: 'I thought waat lag jayegi'
Darlings

Vijay Varma was gripped with fear watching Darlings: 'I thought waat lag jayegi'

'Not seeing dad before he died as I was playing IPL made me hate cricket'
Ben Stokes opens up

'Not seeing dad before he died as I was playing IPL made me hate cricket'

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 23: Latest News
Advertisement