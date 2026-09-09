Panic, unease, demolition: A walk in collapsed Delhi hostel neighbourhood

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The familiar bustle of Satya Niketan had given way to an uneasy stillness by Tuesday night. Shops were shuttered, students were carrying bags and suitcases out of paying guest accommodations, and municipal workers were preparing to take apart a building that until days ago was someone’s home and hostel.
Under the lights, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) began removing the water tank and tin roofs of building 13, the first of several structures in the South Delhi locality earmarked for demolition after a five-storey building collapsed on Sunday, killing seven persons, five of them Delhi University (DU) students.
The Delhi government has said “dilapidated buildings” near the collapsed structure will be demolished. Orders to vacate the premises have been issued to three more buildings in Satya Niketan, which is packed with private hostels and PG accommodations catering to students of DU’s South Campus colleges.
Building 13 is set to be demolished on the direction of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who had cited its “dilapidated condition” and said that the action was “in the interest of public safety”.
Like the one that collapsed on Sunday, building 13 housed a private hostel. Its students were evacuated on the day of the collapse. Through Tuesday, their belongings, which remained inside, were removed with the help of the Delhi Fire Service and MCD personnel.
An MCD official present at the site said, “The students have vacated building 13 and today, their belongings were removed. The demolition will be conducted in stages and at a very slow pace over the next couple of days. This is necessary since buildings here are located very close to each other.”
A man, who runs a grocery shop in a nearby building, has a godown in building 13. On Sunday afternoon, he was asleep in his house above his shop when the crash jolted him awake. He had rushed out after hearing screams. When the dust settled, he saw that the building two properties away from his had collapsed.
His shop was shut on Tuesday. “My shop will remain shut for a week. As my godown is in building 13, I have started moving my stock elsewhere,” he said.
Maintaining that while authorities had assured him that his own building was safe, he added, “Since the locality has been sealed, I won’t be getting customers anytime soon.”
Students, meanwhile, continued to move out of the other PGs on Tuesday.
Tamanna, a second-year undergraduate student at Motilal Nehru College, lives in a PG opposite the collapsed building. “I had felt the tremors when it collapsed. I have been traumatized since then, she said.
Her PG owner, she added, is shifting them to a newly-constructed building two lanes away. “When the building collapsed, the manager told us that this building will also fall soon,” she said.
Many, however, have decided to leave Satya Niketan altogether.
“I just want to get out of Satya Niketan,” said Atiksha, another second-year student at Motilal Nehru College.
“After the collapse, I couldn’t be with myself and I had left in my night clothes to go to my friend’s place. I came back today just to collect my clothes, and I will continue living with my friend.”
As students left with their belongings from other PGs, a PG owner was seen trying to stop and convince them to shift into his “new building” in the area.
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