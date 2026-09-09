Panic, unease, demolition: A walk in collapsed Delhi hostel neighbourhood

Bad condition of the area where the building was collapsed at Satya Niketan in New Delhi on Monday. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

The familiar bustle of Satya Niketan had given way to an uneasy stillness by Tuesday night. Shops were shuttered, students were carrying bags and suitcases out of paying guest accommodations, and municipal workers were preparing to take apart a building that until days ago was someone’s home and hostel.

Under the lights, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) began removing the water tank and tin roofs of building 13, the first of several structures in the South Delhi locality earmarked for demolition after a five-storey building collapsed on Sunday, killing seven persons, five of them Delhi University (DU) students.

Rescue underway a day after building collapsed at Satya Niketan in New Delhi on Monday. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna) Rescue underway a day after building collapsed at Satya Niketan in New Delhi on Monday. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

The Delhi government has said “dilapidated buildings” near the collapsed structure will be demolished. Orders to vacate the premises have been issued to three more buildings in Satya Niketan, which is packed with private hostels and PG accommodations catering to students of DU’s South Campus colleges.