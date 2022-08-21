Delhi: MCD attaches three commercial properties in West zone for defaulting on tax

Taking stern action against property tax defaulters, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has attached three commercial properties in the West zone.

“Anand Vatika situated on the Main Road in Bapraula has not paid property tax from 2004 and has total accumulated dues of Rs. 12,69,059 excluding interest and penalty,” said MCD in a press statement.

Sonam Vatika in the same area has also not paid property tax from 2004 and has accumulated dues of Rs. 6,59,139, excluding interest and penalty, it added. Similarly, the property at A-2/21A at Chanakya Place Part-1 in Uttam Nagar has to pay Rs. 16,93,440, excluding interest and penalty, said MCD.

The MCD’s Property Tax Department has taken action after giving sufficient opportunity to the defaulters to pay their outstanding tax, said a senior official of the civic body. The property owners did not heed the demand notices and show-cause notice for non-payment of tax, added the official.

The civic body has taken a serious view of their failure to pay tax dues and has initiated the process of attachment of the properties, he said.

The officials also said if the owners fail to clear their property tax dues then appropriate action as per DMC Act, 1957, will be taken against them. MCD requests all property tax owners to be responsible citizens and clear their tax dues in time, he added.