Delhi MCD election results: AAP wins 4 seats, Congress 1; BJP says result ‘disheartening’

Winners in the local civic bypolls from the AAP party celebrate with their supporters at the party headquarters in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Express Photo: Tashi Tobgyal)

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won four wards and Congress one in the municipal bypoll elections announced on Wednesday. The BJP drew a blank.

Voting was held in two wards — Rohini-C and Shalimar Bagh (North) — in the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), and three wards — Trilokpuri, Kalyanpuri and Chauhan Banger — in the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) on February 28. The voter turnout was 50.86 per cent.

AAP retained two seats, Kalyanpuri and Trilokpuri, and won Rohini C, which was with BSP but was vacated when its councillor won a MLA election on an AAP ticket. It also won the Shalimar Bagh ward, which was earlier held by BJP.

Dhirender Kumar won the Kalyanpuri ward by 7,043 votes; Vijay Kumar from Trilokpuri defeated BJP’s Om Prakash by a margin of 4,986 votes; AAP’s Sunita Mishra defeated Surbhi Jaju of BJP in Shalimar Bagh ward by 2,705 votes; and Ram Chander of AAP defeated BJP candidate Rakesh Goyal by 2,985 votes in Rohini C.

The most surprising result was of Chauhan Banger, where Congress candidate Chaudhary Zubair Ahmad defeated AAP’s Mohammad Ishraq Khan by 10,642 votes.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, in a tweet, congratulated party workers for the victory and said people were fed up with BJP and would bring in Arvind Kejriwal’s politics of honesty and work in the MCD polls next year.

BJP Delhi chief Adesh Gupta said the party would introspect what led to the losses. “Four seats were already with AAP, but losing Shalimar Bagh was disheartening,” he said.

Gupta added there was enough time to improve the party’s performance before the 2022 municipal polls.