scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022

Register births, deaths on website on time or empanelment will be cancelled: MCD to hospitals

Municipal Corporation of Delhi Deputy Commissioner Anjali Sehrawat has issued a letter to all empanelled hospitals asking them to ensure that all births and deaths are registered on its official website within 21 days of its occurrence

A meeting would be held soon with empanelled hospitals in this context so that this work could be done systematically and smoothly, Sehrawat added. (Representative image/Express)

Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Deputy Commissioner Anjali Sehrawat has issued a letter to all empanelled hospitals of the corporation to ensure timely registration of all births and deaths on its official website within 21 days of its occurrence, without fail. In case of non-compliance, their empanelment is liable to be cancelled, she added.

The decision was taken after it was noticed that about 26 hospitals in the Narela Zone were delaying the process.

Sehrawat said that as per the provision of Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969, empanelled hospitals have to ensure timely submission of request for the issuance of birth/death certificates within 21 days of event.

“Delayed information/registration causes avoidable strain on the applicant who has to pay a fee instead of availing free registration services. Further it increases the time for issuance of certificate, as permission of higher authority is desirable due to delayed registration. This overburdens the health system,” she said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
In Track and Field, money flows to the flashy and stylishPremium
In Track and Field, money flows to the flashy and stylish
Crime against women rose by 15.3% in 2021: NCRBPremium
Crime against women rose by 15.3% in 2021: NCRB
PILs have a bad run, CJI-led bench says no to manyPremium
PILs have a bad run, CJI-led bench says no to many
Indians get nearly twice as many US student visas as Chinese this yearPremium
Indians get nearly twice as many US student visas as Chinese this year
More from Delhi

A meeting would be held soon with empanelled hospitals in this context so that this work could be done systematically and smoothly, Sehrawat added.

First published on: 30-08-2022 at 01:31:28 pm
Next Story

Iran closes border to Iraq, flights stop amid violent unrest

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Economist, former Planning Commission member Abhijit Sen dies

Economist, former Planning Commission member Abhijit Sen dies

The return of nuclear weapons on global platform
C. Raja Mohan writes

The return of nuclear weapons on global platform

Premium
Pakistan floods: Modi reaches out, talks on to extend aid

Pakistan floods: Modi reaches out, talks on to extend aid

SC drops 2009 contempt case against Prashant Bhushan, Tarun Tejpal

SC drops 2009 contempt case against Prashant Bhushan, Tarun Tejpal

On plea over slaughterhouse closure, Gujarat HC judge says 'can restrain yourself...'

On plea over slaughterhouse closure, Gujarat HC judge says 'can restrain yourself...'

20 kg gold, Rs 10 lakh stolen from Manappuram Finance office in Udaipur

20 kg gold, Rs 10 lakh stolen from Manappuram Finance office in Udaipur

Actor Kamaal R Khan arrested over derogatory tweets posted in 2020

Actor Kamaal R Khan arrested over derogatory tweets posted in 2020

PILs have a bad run, CJI-led bench says no to many

PILs have a bad run, CJI-led bench says no to many

Premium
Want to reverse diabetes? Cut down carbs by 55%, says ICMR

Want to reverse diabetes? Cut down carbs by 55%, says ICMR

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 30: Latest News
Advertisement