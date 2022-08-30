Register births, deaths on website on time or empanelment will be cancelled: MCD to hospitals

Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Deputy Commissioner Anjali Sehrawat has issued a letter to all empanelled hospitals of the corporation to ensure timely registration of all births and deaths on its official website within 21 days of its occurrence, without fail. In case of non-compliance, their empanelment is liable to be cancelled, she added.

The decision was taken after it was noticed that about 26 hospitals in the Narela Zone were delaying the process.

Sehrawat said that as per the provision of Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969, empanelled hospitals have to ensure timely submission of request for the issuance of birth/death certificates within 21 days of event.

“Delayed information/registration causes avoidable strain on the applicant who has to pay a fee instead of availing free registration services. Further it increases the time for issuance of certificate, as permission of higher authority is desirable due to delayed registration. This overburdens the health system,” she said.

A meeting would be held soon with empanelled hospitals in this context so that this work could be done systematically and smoothly, Sehrawat added.