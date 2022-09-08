Delhi: MCD attaches bank account of Punjabi Bagh Club over non-payment of property tax

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has attached the bank account of Punjabi Bagh Club for not paying property tax amounting to Rs. 14.18 crore, said the civic body in a press statement.

A senior official of MCD said the civic body is taking stringent action against defaulters, who are not paying tax accurately or regularly to its Assessment and Collection Department. Punjabi Bagh Club was not paying the tax properly to MCD, said the official.

“Various opportunities were given to their representatives in this regard for the payment of tax. Due to non-response from their side, a suo motu assessment was done of the said property and demand of Rs 14.18 crore was raised on the Punjabi Bagh Club,” said the MCD.

The MCD provided various opportunities to the club through demand notice, show cause notice, etc. for the payment of property tax. However, on account of the indifference of the Punjabi Bagh Club to deposit the tax, the MCD has attached the bank account and recovered nearly Rs 86 lakh available in the account on September 7. Recovery of the remaining dues shall continue to be made, it added.

The official said the MCD requests all the property taxpayers to submit their dues timely with proper assessment.