Thursday, Oct 13, 2022

Delhi: MCD allocates Rs 2.50 lakh per zone for patch repair of roads

A senior MCD official said that the civic body has allocated this fund to make the roads patch free in its jurisdiction in view of the continuous downpour witnessed in recent days.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has allocated a fund of Rs 2.50 lakh for carrying out patch repair work of the roads. (File Representational Photo)

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has allocated a fund of Rs 2.50 lakh for carrying out patch repair work of the roads in each of the city’s zone for the financial year 2022-23.

The civic body has 12 zonal offices in areas like Lajpat Nagar, Green Park, Rohini, Karol Bagh, Vasant Kunj, North Shahdara, South Shahdara, Najafgarh, Keshav Puram, Sadar Paharganj and Narela.

“Keeping all these things in mind, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has allocated Rs 2.50 lakhs to the Executive Engineers (Maintenance) for purchase of the Premix Cold Emulsion Bitumen for patch repair of roads,” he added.

First published on: 13-10-2022 at 12:00:45 pm
