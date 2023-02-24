Watch: Chaos erupts inside Delhi civic body as AAP, BJP councillors come to blows

A full-blown chaos broke out inside the Delhi civic body Friday evening, with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party councillors engaging in fistfights, throwing punches and pushing one another.

The scuffle took place after Mayor Shelly Oberoi declared one vote invalid in the election to six members of Standing Committee, a key panel which has executive powers.

AAP MLA Atishi alleged that BJP members got agitated and attacked the Delhi mayor when they sensed they would lose the election. BJP councillor Pankaj Luthra, who is one of the candidates for the election, alleged that it was AAP’s fault that led to the chaos.

Out of 250 members, 242 votes were cast. The counting of votes was interrupted after the BJP raised objections to one being made invalid by the Mayor. The Mayor said that an invalid vote cannot be called valid and that the result would be declared without the invalid vote. Following this, members of AAP and the BJP shouted slogans against each other and began to physically fight with one another. Mayor Shelly Oberoi was reportedly shoved during the incident.

A few women councillors were reportedly injured. The BJP alleged that Mayor Oberoi tried to declare one vote invalid when she realised the BJP won three out of six seats in the standing committee. They claim that AAP members created ruckus as they wanted to win four seats in the committee, news agency PTI reported.

BJP MLA leader Meenakshi Sharma alleged that she was beaten with a sharp object. “They also touched my neck. It was done by a male Councillor. They haven’t allowed a single House sustain. Don’t know if she’s Delhi’s Mayor or AAP’s. She acts on orders by Kejriwal & other masters,” she said, news agency ANI reported.

Delhi | Someone from AAP hit me with a sharp object. They also touched my neck. It was done by a male Councillor. They haven't allowed a single House sustain. Don't know if she's Delhi's Mayor or AAP's. She acts on orders by Kejriwal & other masters: Meenakshi Sharma, BJP

The Mayor announced re-elections to the Standing Committee on February 27 (Monday) at 11 am.

The Standing Committee polls began on Wednesday evening, hours after AAP’s Shelly Oberoi was elected the new Mayor of Delhi. The House, then had descended into complete pandemonium, as AAP and BJP councillors exchanged blows, and at one point even resorted to flinging water bottles, fruit and ballot boxes at one another — giving way to over a dozen adjournments. At the core of the tussle, the BJP alleged, was allowing those who had voting rights in these elections to carry mobile phones and pens into the polling chamber after prohibiting the same during the mayoral and deputy mayoral elections.