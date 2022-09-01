scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 01, 2022

Final year MBBS student at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital found dead in hostel room

Delhi Police officials said they have recovered a note in her diary that suggests she was under depression.

The police were informed about the death at 3.30 am.

A final year MBBS student at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital was found dead in her hostel room on Thursday morning, said the police.

Delhi Police officials said they have recovered a note in her diary that suggests she was under depression.

According to Deputy Police Commissioner (Southwest Delhi) Manoj C, the police were informed about the death at 3.30 am.

“After receiving the information, an investigation officer rushed to the spot and found that girl had committed suicide at a room in MBBS Hostel of Safdarjung Hospital,” he added.

“The room was bolted from inside and was forcefully opened by the friends of the deceased. After this deceased was taken to the emergency of Safdarjung Hospital and she was declared dead on arrival. The Crime Team was called on the spot. A handwritten suicide note was found in the diary of the deceased,” the DCP said.

The official added that two empty packets of antidepressant medicine were also found inside the room.

“Statements of other inmates and friends of deceased were recorded and no foul play is found so far. The family members of the deceased had also reached the spot and their statements are being recorded. Further inquest proceeding is being carried out,” Manoj C said.

First published on: 01-09-2022 at 10:05:51 am
