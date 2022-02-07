Delhi: MBA student attempts suicide over ‘blackmail’

A 26-year-old MBA student attempted to commit suicide at his home in Southwest district as he was allegedly being blackmailed by his friends. Police said his friends allegedly took his private photos without his consent and were trying to extort money from him. A case has been registered against them, but no arrests have been made yet.

The incident took place Saturday when the man’s family found him lying unconscious in his room. He was rushed to AIIMS, where he is undergoing treatment. In a purported note, he wrote: “Please tell police that I am not a liar… please punish them (accused) after my death.”

His family claimed he was being harassed for months and police didn’t act on his complaint. His uncle alleged: “They (the accused) conned him and took his photos. They would threaten to upload these and tried to take money. I think he had already paid Rs 2 lakh, but they demanded more. We approached police, but they didn’t do anything.” The family also accused an SHO of blackmailing and harassing the student.

Police denied the family’s claims. DCP (Southwest) Gaurav Sharma said, “We had registered an FIR under sections of extortion on complaint by the student. The SHO didn’t ill-treat anyone. We have been told the student consumed some toxic substance. He is stable now…”