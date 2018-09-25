Delhi: Mayur Vihar accident victim was aspiring chef, planned to get married next year

Rahul (23) was found dead with his arms cut off, and face badly damaged. (File) Rahul (23) was found dead with his arms cut off, and face badly damaged. (File)

Rahul Khushwah (23) had plans of getting married and wanted to be a chef before he was killed by a speeding car on Saturday night. According to eyewitnesses, a speeding Swift Dzire hit him during a religious procession on NH-24, dragging him on the car’s bonnet for around 2 km. According to police, his body was found at Akshardham flyover.

An FIR was registered at Pandav Nagar police station under IPC section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) against the errant driver, who is still on the run.

DCP (east) Pankaj Kumar Singh said, “We have identified the driver and will soon make arrests. We are also looking at the CCTV footage of the area…”

Rahul, an aspiring chef, lived in Pandav Nagar with his parents and four siblings. “He loved making Chinese food and cooked for friends and family. He wanted to become a professional chef. We cannot believe we lost him in front of our eyes,” said his friend Vikas, also an eyewitness.

“His cousin is getting married in February next year, so there was a festive environment in the house. He was planning to get married next year. But fate had other plans,” Vikas said.

According to the FIR, Rahul was part of a 150-strong crowd near Samaspur bus stand, which was on its way to immerse a Ganesha idol. Around 9.30 pm, a speeding car collided with the scooters parked on the side of the road, following which Rahul and his friends tried to stop the car and Rahul got onto its bonnet. The car immediately accelerated and Rahul was dragged for 2 km towards Mayur Vihar. The car dumped him near Akshardham, where he died on the spot.

“We tried to chase the car, but we could not keep up with it. It was horrific,” said Nikhil Pawar, Rahul’s friend and an eyewitness. “His mother is inconsolable… Our lives have changed,” said Munna Lal, Rahul’s father.

