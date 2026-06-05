Delhi Mayor gets bomb threat, email warned of ‘possible blasts’ in National Capital

Police said the communication appeared to be a hoax intended to create unnecessary alarm.

By: Express Web Desk
1 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jun 5, 2026 08:04 AM IST
Delhi Police, along with the Bomb Disposal Squad and Dog Squad, promptly carried out anti-sabotage checks at the Dr SP Mukherjee Civic Centre and surrounding premises. (File Photo)Delhi Police, along with the Bomb Disposal Squad and Dog Squad, promptly carried out anti-sabotage checks at the Dr SP Mukherjee Civic Centre and surrounding premises. (File Photo)
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The mayor of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi received a bomb threat over email on Thursday. The email contained references to “possible blasts” at certain locations in Delhi and adjoining areas, the Delhi Police was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Delhi Police, along with the Bomb Disposal Squad and Dog Squad, promptly carried out anti-sabotage checks at the Dr SP Mukherjee Civic Centre and surrounding premises. Police said the communication appeared to be a hoax intended to create unnecessary alarm.

“The entire building, including offices, common areas and parking spaces, was comprehensively searched,” the police said, adding that no suspicious or explosive objects were found, and the premises were declared safe following the check.

The police have urged the public not to panic and directed personnel to maintain heightened vigilance.

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