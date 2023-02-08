scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 07, 2023
Advertisement

Delhi mayor polls: Supreme Court to hear AAP plea today

Senior advocate A M Singhvi mentioned the matter before a bench presided by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and questioned the move of the presiding officer to allow members nominated by Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena to cast their vote.

The mayoral election was stalled last month for the second time as the House was adjourned indefinitely by the LG-appointed presiding officer, following a ruckus.

The Supreme Court will hear on Wednesday a plea by the Aam Aadmi Party seeking its intervention for early conduct of the Delhi Mayoral election.

Senior advocate A M Singhvi mentioned the matter before a bench presided by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and questioned the move of the presiding officer to allow members nominated by Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena to cast their vote.

“This is brazen. This is the MCD matter. Hear it on the merits. They have let the nominated members vote despite Article 243R of the Indian constitution… They then say two members of this party be excluded because a sessions court convicted them for three months. A temporary pro-tem person enabling this… It is a murder of democracy,” Singhvi said.

The CJI then agreed to list it for hearing on Wednesday.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Fast & Delicious
Delhi Confidential: Fast & Delicious
UPSC Key- February 7, 2023: Know about Turkey and Syria Earthquake, Ex si...
UPSC Key- February 7, 2023: Know about Turkey and Syria Earthquake, Ex si...
Joe Biden’s a great President. He should not run again
Joe Biden’s a great President. He should not run again
In this Bengal district, solid, plastic waste management now a people’s m...
In this Bengal district, solid, plastic waste management now a people’s m...
More from Delhi

The development comes a day after the MCD House failed to elect a Mayor due to differences between the AAP and BJP over the decision to allow the nominated members to vote. While the BJP wants them to be allowed to vote, the AAP is opposing this. The mayoral election was stalled last month for the second time as the House was adjourned indefinitely by the LG-appointed presiding officer, following a ruckus.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 08-02-2023 at 05:12 IST
Next Story

JEE-Main: 2 from Gujarat to pursue IIT dreams with 100 percentile

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 07: Latest News
Advertisement
close