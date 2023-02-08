Delhi mayor polls: Supreme Court to hear AAP plea today

The Supreme Court will hear on Wednesday a plea by the Aam Aadmi Party seeking its intervention for early conduct of the Delhi Mayoral election.

Senior advocate A M Singhvi mentioned the matter before a bench presided by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and questioned the move of the presiding officer to allow members nominated by Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena to cast their vote.

“This is brazen. This is the MCD matter. Hear it on the merits. They have let the nominated members vote despite Article 243R of the Indian constitution… They then say two members of this party be excluded because a sessions court convicted them for three months. A temporary pro-tem person enabling this… It is a murder of democracy,” Singhvi said.

The CJI then agreed to list it for hearing on Wednesday.

The development comes a day after the MCD House failed to elect a Mayor due to differences between the AAP and BJP over the decision to allow the nominated members to vote. While the BJP wants them to be allowed to vote, the AAP is opposing this. The mayoral election was stalled last month for the second time as the House was adjourned indefinitely by the LG-appointed presiding officer, following a ruckus.