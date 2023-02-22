scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
Delhi News Live Updates: Fourth time’s the charm? Mayor elections in MCD House today after SC verdict

Delhi News, Delhi Mayor Polls Live Updates: Last week, in a win for AAP, Supreme Court upheld the prohibition on voting rights for aldermen.

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | February 22, 2023 09:36 IST
Visuals from February 6, when the MCD House was adjourned amid polling for the Mayor. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Delhi Mayor Elections Live Updates: The MCD House is set to witness elections for the Mayor, Deputy Mayor and members of the Standing Committee today. Previously, the three attempts to hold the elections resulted in a stalled House as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) sparred over the rights of nominated members (aldermen) to vote in the mayoral polls. Last week, in a win for AAP, Supreme Court upheld the prohibition on voting rights for aldermen.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia suffered a setback as the Home Ministry gave the CBI its go-ahead to prosecute him under the Prevention of Corruption Act for his role in an alleged snooping case involving a Feedback Unit of the Delhi Government’s Vigilance Department.

In other news, with the Delhi government’s transport department issuing a notice that bars bike taxis from plying in the city, we take a look at just how many such vehicles were around in the city.

Delhi News Live Updates: Delhi Mayor polls today after Supreme Court bars aldermen from voting; Home Ministry allows CBI to prosecute Manish Sisodia in 'snooping' case; Follow this space for latest updates

09:36 (IST)22 Feb 2023
MHA sanctions prosecution of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia under Corruption Act

In mounting trouble for him, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has given sanction to prosecute Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia under the Prevention of Corruption Act in connection with the ‘Feedback Unit (FBU) snooping case’. 

The Delhi government as well as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have called the allegations against Sisodia “completely bogus”. Read more

09:26 (IST)22 Feb 2023
Mayor elections in MCD House today

Good morning and welcome to our live blog!

The MCD House is set to witness elections for the Mayor, Deputy Mayor and members of the Standing Committee today. Previously, the three attempts to hold the elections resulted in a stalled House.

Stay tuned as we bring you the latest updates.

BJP councillors sloganeering inside the MCD house in Delhi, before the elections for posts like the Mayor got adjourned till next date, on Feb. 6, Monday. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Supreme Court says aldermen won’t have right to vote in Delhi mayor polls: Here is what you need to know

Satya Sharma, the Presiding Officer for the mayoral election in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), said on February 6 that aldermen — who are nominated members — are allowed to vote in the House and elect the Mayor, Deputy Mayor, and members of the Standing Committee as per the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957. The Supreme Court, on Friday, held that they cannot.

Sharma, a BJP councillor who was in January nominated as Presiding Officer by Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, also proposed that voting for all three elections should be held simultaneously. The SC has now held that this cannot be the case and that the Mayor should be elected first who will then preside over the election of the deputy mayor and standing committee members.

While protesting the swearing-in of aldermen ahead of elected councillors, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had expressed the apprehension that this was being done to provide aldermen with voting rights, which they do not have under the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957. This apprehension had come true but has now been effectively struck down.

First published on: 22-02-2023 at 09:25 IST
