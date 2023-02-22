Delhi News Live Updates: Fourth time’s the charm? Mayor elections in MCD House today after SC verdict

Delhi Mayor Elections Live Updates: The MCD House is set to witness elections for the Mayor, Deputy Mayor and members of the Standing Committee today. Previously, the three attempts to hold the elections resulted in a stalled House as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) sparred over the rights of nominated members (aldermen) to vote in the mayoral polls. Last week, in a win for AAP, Supreme Court upheld the prohibition on voting rights for aldermen.
Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia suffered a setback as the Home Ministry gave the CBI its go-ahead to prosecute him under the Prevention of Corruption Act for his role in an alleged snooping case involving a Feedback Unit of the Delhi Government’s Vigilance Department.
In other news, with the Delhi government’s transport department issuing a notice that bars bike taxis from plying in the city, we take a look at just how many such vehicles were around in the city.
In mounting trouble for him, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has given sanction to prosecute Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia under the Prevention of Corruption Act in connection with the ‘Feedback Unit (FBU) snooping case’.
The Delhi government as well as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have called the allegations against Sisodia “completely bogus”. Read more
Good morning and welcome to our live blog!
The MCD House is set to witness elections for the Mayor, Deputy Mayor and members of the Standing Committee today. Previously, the three attempts to hold the elections resulted in a stalled House.
Stay tuned as we bring you the latest updates.