Delhi News Live Updates: Fourth time’s the charm? Mayor elections in MCD House today after SC verdict

BJP councillors sloganeering inside the MCD house in Delhi, before the elections for posts like the Mayor got adjourned till next date, on Feb. 6, Monday. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Satya Sharma, the Presiding Officer for the mayoral election in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), said on February 6 that aldermen — who are nominated members — are allowed to vote in the House and elect the Mayor, Deputy Mayor, and members of the Standing Committee as per the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957. The Supreme Court, on Friday, held that they cannot.

Sharma, a BJP councillor who was in January nominated as Presiding Officer by Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, also proposed that voting for all three elections should be held simultaneously. The SC has now held that this cannot be the case and that the Mayor should be elected first who will then preside over the election of the deputy mayor and standing committee members.

While protesting the swearing-in of aldermen ahead of elected councillors, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had expressed the apprehension that this was being done to provide aldermen with voting rights, which they do not have under the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957. This apprehension had come true but has now been effectively struck down.

