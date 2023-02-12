Will Delhi finally get a mayor on Feb 16?

Elections to the post of mayor, deputy mayor and six members of the standing committee of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) have been scheduled yet again and will be held on February 16. This will be the fourth attempt to hold internal polls for the civic body in the last two months.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had taken the matter to the Supreme Court earlier this month petitioning the apex court to get the exercise conducted as soon as possible and it is listed for hearing on Monday.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has given his approval to the AAP government’s proposal to hold elections this Thursday, Raj Niwas officials said. The first meeting of the MCD House for elections to these posts was held on January 6 but was adjourned following a ruckus over the issue of who would be sworn in first – the elected councillors or the aldermen who were nominated by the L-G.

The House had reconvened on January 24 for the purpose but had to be adjourned again after AAP and BJP councillors came to blows over the issue of the nominated councillors being allowed to vote in the mayoral and deputy mayoral elections.

Pandemonium had ensued yet again when the House was convened on February 6 with the presiding officer, BJP councillor Satya Sharma, proposing to hold the mayoral, deputy mayoral and standing committee polls simultaneously, in addition to announcing that nominated members will also exercise their franchise in them, which triggered a row between AAP and BJP members of the House.

On February 9, the Supreme Court had issued notice to the L-G and the pro tem speaker, that is the presiding officer, on the AAP’s plea seeking early conduct of the internal polls to the MCD and scheduled February 13 as the date of hearing.

On its part, the Delhi BJP welcomed the announcement with its spokesperson, Praveen Shankar Kapoor, stating that the party would extend “all cooperation to the presiding officer” in holding the three elections simultaneously through the secret ballot with voting rights for aldermen as announced by her in the last meeting.

“We call upon the Aam Aadmi Party leaders to abide by the directions of the presiding officer and allow peaceful holding of the simultaneous elections of mayor, deputy mayor and standing committee members,” Kapoor said.

Voting rights for aldermen and simultaneous elections are precisely the issues challenged by the AAP in the Supreme Court.