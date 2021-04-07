Delhi may break previous record of Covid-19 cases: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain

“The way the number of Covid-19 cases is increasing, it looks like it might break the previous record,” said Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday while talking about the massive jump in the Covid-19 cases over the past few weeks.

On November 11 last year, Delhi had reported 8,593 cases, the highest single-day spike till date for the city. On Tuesday, the city reported 5,100 new Covid-19 cases, the highest since November 27 last year when 5,482 cases were reported. Seventeen more fatalities on the day due to the infection took the death toll to 11,113, according to the Delhi government’s health bulletin. The case positivity rate currently stands at 4.93 per cent.

“The positivity rate in Delhi is hovering around 5 per cent, it is 25 per cent in Maharashtra, 16 per cent in Chhattisgarh and over 10 per cent in many states. If the positivity rate goes up in Delhi as has happened in other states, then the situation in Delhi will turn serious. So, we need to focus on all the measures to contain the disease,” he said.

The data shared by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday shows that Delhi is among the eight states which has reported 84 per cent of the new deaths. A total of 86 fatalities have been reported in Delhi since April 1, as per the data shared by the Delhi government.

While there were 407 daily cases recorded on March 15, it has significantly increased to 5,100 daily cases as on April 7, shows the data shared by the Ministry.

“In the last two -three weeks, we have seen a massive surge in the daily number of Covid-19 cases in the city. There was a time when the number of cases had fallen down to 200, but now it has gone above 5,000 cases. We are also increasing the number of beds in the hospitals. In the last three days, over 2000 beds have been augmented in the Delhi government hospitals and around 2,500 beds will be increased in the coming few days,” Jain said.

With the Delhi government emphasising on opening Covid-19 vaccination for all, Jain said that it will help to limit the spread of infection among the younger age group.

“The biggest benefit of lowering down the age group will be to provide protection to the elderly where people between 25 and 45 years are going out on a daily basis. People of 25 years of age will not be affected that much, but they can spread the infection to the senior citizens in the family, which is a cause for worry,” he said.

On Tuesday, the city vaccinated 84,213 beneficiaries till 10 pm out of which 21,388 were inoculated at private hospitals while 62,825 were administered the shot at government facilities.

“It has been more than one year since we have been dealing with Covid-19 and the only way to stay protected from this disease is to wear a mask. Maintain social distancing and wash your hands regularly. In Delhi, people had followed Covid- appropriate behaviour for at least three months but there is laxity among the public now.”